High school senior re-makes grandmother’s dress for prom

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Babies under the age of 1 year old require breastmilk or formula as their primary nutrition. Amid a nationwide formula shortage, families are having to travel to multiple stores in a day to try to find powdered infant formula in stock. More recently, stores may be sold out completely of infant formula online. Abbott Labs reached an agreement with the FDA to reopen its plant in Sturgis, Michigan. The plant was closed in February for safety concerns after several infants got sick. However, the formula shortage isn’t going to get better soon. Abbott says it will take about...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO