High school senior re-makes grandmother’s dress for prom

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — A unique opportunity this summer is paying young people to get hands-on experience in the restaurant industry.
At Travail Kitchen and Amusements in Robbinsdale, guests experience an 18-course fine dining tasting menu. Co-owner and chef Mike Brown wants some help in the kitchen.
“Looking for people freshly graduated from high school, choosing which path they want to go,” he said.
Travail’s chefs-in-training program is an apprenticeship to give young people on-the-job experience in a high-end kitchen.
There’s no previous cooking experience required, and the pay starts at $15 per hour.
“What we mainly train is organization, focus and self-determination, and we...
