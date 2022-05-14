Ahmad Gardner, NFL Rookies Quizzed on 2000s Pop Culture
Gardner is ready to make his mark on the NFL.
View the original article to see embedded media.
CINCINNATI — Blockbuster. Avril Lavigne. American Idol judges.
USA Today's Mackenzie Salmon quizzed NFL rookies, including UC product Ahmad Gardner about 2000's pop culture staples. They did not pass the test. Watch the stumpers below.
