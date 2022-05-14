Richmond police patrol activity report: May 9-12

SAN FRANCISCO -- A school bus was hit by stray gunfire in San Francisco Monday, according to police.San Francisco police said officers from the Bayview Station responded to a Shotspotter activation on the 1300 block of Fitzgerald Ave. at about 9 a.m. Monday. Officers found a number of spent shell casings on the street and spoke with a woman who said she was in a parked school bus that she drives when she heard gunshots at 3rd St. and Egbert Ave., which is about one block east of the location.The victim told police she dropped to the floor of the bus and waited until the gunfire stopped. She was not hurt but the bullets damaged the school bus. Police said a preliminary investigation showed neither the bus nor the driver was the intended target. It was not clear which school or schools the bus serviced. A spokesperson for the San Francisco Unified School District said none of the buses working for the district's schools were involved in the incident.San Francisco police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO