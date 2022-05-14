Richmond police patrol activity report: May 9-12

The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: May...
Richmond police are asking the public to come forward with any information on the shooting that killed Endris Webster, 27 on Sunday. Police responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation in the 2300 block of Lancaster Drive at about 1 a.m. Sunday and found Webster, a Richmond resident, unresponsive in a parked vehicle. Webster was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO -- A school bus was hit by stray gunfire in San Francisco Monday, according to police.San Francisco police said officers from the Bayview Station responded to a Shotspotter activation on the 1300 block of Fitzgerald Ave. at about 9 a.m. Monday. Officers found a number of spent shell casings on the street and spoke with a woman who said she was in a parked school bus that she drives when she heard gunshots at 3rd St. and Egbert Ave., which is about one block east of the location.The victim told police she dropped to the floor of the bus and waited until the gunfire stopped. She was not hurt but the bullets damaged the school bus. Police said a preliminary investigation showed neither the bus nor the driver was the intended target. It was not clear which school or schools the bus serviced. A spokesperson for the San Francisco Unified School District said none of the buses working for the district's schools were involved in the incident.San Francisco police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton made arrests in two separate homicide cases from earlier in the year on Monday.
One of the homicide cases dates back to Feb. 11, 2022. In that incident, police say a 31-year-old man was shot and killed along the 8000 block of N. El Dorado Street.
Detectives have since identified 35-year-old Antonio Thomasson as a suspect. On Monday, Thomasson was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
The other case only dates back to Sunday. Police say a 20-year-old man was shot and killed near West Lane and Knickerbocker Drive that afternoon.
Both Antonio Hoskins, 30, and Roverta Howard, 38, have been identified by detectives as people allegedly connected to the killing. Both were also arrested on Monday and have been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
Stockton Crime Stoppers continues to offer a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in unsolved homicide cases.
A man was allegedly cited for illegal dumping after being caught in the act on camera, according to the Richmond Police Department. RPD recently received reports of illegal trash dumping in the city’s Central District. “A cognizant city employee checked to see if the illegal dumping had been caught...
I-80 Shut Down as Police Investigate Traffic Fatality. An accident in Vallejo that resulted in a traffic fatality shut down westbound I-80 for about two hours. The collision occurred near the on-ramp for Magazine Street, according to the report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) at around 12:33 a.m. The other driver involved in the fatal crash was reportedly driving a white pickup and lost the vehicle’s license plate at the accident scene.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple suspects were taken to the hospital and one was arrested after being shot during a possible robbery at a Stockton home early Tuesday morning, police say.
According to Stockton police, officers responded around 6 a.m. to the 6700 block of Everest Avenue after a gunfight between six suspects and a man trying to protect his father, Salvador Cervantes.
The son told authorities that he spotted the suspects outside of his parents’ home just before 5:45 a.m. as he was driving by. They appeared to be preparing to enter the home and rob the family. While armed with a...
Originally published as a San Francisco Police Department Facebook post:. “On April 28, 2022, at approximately 10:15 am, San Francisco Police Officers assigned to Southern Station responded to the 300 block of 2nd Street on a report of a bank robbery. Officers met with a teller from the bank who...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A Toyota minivan driver struck and killed an elderly man who was walking through a parking lot in San Jose, police said. Neither the elderly man nor the driver was identified. San Jose said the man's death marks the 19th pedestrian fatality of 2022. Compared to...
Three suspects were arrested in Richmond this morning in connection with a shooting in a parking lot of a shopping center on 23rd Street in San Pablo last month, police said. The shooting occurred Friday, April 15 in the 2000 block of 23rd Street and left one person with non-life threatening injuries, according to the San Pablo Police Department.
Salinas Police said they are looking for a man who stole over $1,500 worth of items out of a vehcile in the parking lot of the Salinas Central Mall.
The post Salinas Police looking for mall parking lot thief appeared first on KION546.
ANTIOCH (CBS SF) -- Two suspects were in custody after being tracked to Sacramento County following an illegal Antioch weekend sideshow erupted in violence with spectators attacking a patrol car.On Sunday, an irate Mayor Lamar Thorpe posted video of the attack on his Facebook page and didn't mince words."There were two arrests made, several citations and fines issued," Thorpe posted. "Unfortunately, a patrol car that was being occupied by an officer was damaged by bystanders who threw bottles and other objects at the car. This will not be tolerated.""There is an investigation that is moving beyond just those arrested and those individuals will be held accountable."Thorpe also was set to hold an 11 a.m. news conference to update the investigation. A city spokesman said police responded to a sideshow around 10 p.m. at Lone Tree Way and Bluerock Drive. A second sideshow followed at East 18th and A streets.Authorities said two suspects were pursued by California Highway Patrol and finally arrested in Sacramento County. They were transported back to Martinez where they were booked into county jail on suspicion of reckless evading police and assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer.
In a violent weekend in the Mission District, a man was killed near 24th Street and Balmy Alley early Saturday morning around 2:20 a.m., according to the San Francisco Police Department. On the same day, another man was stabbed just blocks away at 24th and Mission streets. A 54-year-old man...
MERCED, Calif. — A Stockton gang member was arrested after he allegedly fired at the ceiling of a restaurant during a fight, Merced Police Department said. The shooting happened just after midnight on February 26 at the Hanger BBQ in Merced. Police said no bystanders were hit by gunfire during the incident.
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - The Fairfield fire department declared a mass casualty Tuesday, citing six patients and one person trapped in a major car accident. The department tweeted just before noon that the accident occurred on eastbound Highway 12 and Chadbourne Road. Crews asked people to avoid the area. Developing.
SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Police identified the victim in a deadly hit-and-run collision in Suisun City as a 15-year-old boy. The teen was identified as James Rabara on Monday. Police responded to a report of a person being hit by a car along Highway 12 and Emperor Drive around 2:14 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to find Rabara with major injuries. He would ultimately die from his injuries.
Two men were arrested for numerous drug-related charges Friday by the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team. Diaquir Lavor Rabb, 23, of Ruston, and Drake Darling-Jacobs, 21, of Oakland, Ca., were taken into custody when LPNET executed a search warrant Friday morning at an apartment on Penny Lane just off the Louisiana Tech campus.
A woman was stabbed to death Sunday morning in South San Jose, and police were asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the killer, according to the San Jose Police Department. At about 11:20 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to 5200 block of Vera Lane in the city's Edenvale...
Two people attempted to rob an elderly Palo Alto woman of her wedding ring on Saturday afternoon, causing her injuries, Palo Alto police said in a press release. The woman, who is in her 80s and was using a walker, was in the 700 block of Channing Avenue at about 4:15 p.m. when a large, black four-door sedan pulled up beside her. A female passenger asked the woman for directions to a grocery store before getting out of the car to continue the conversation. She told the victim that she resembled her mother and wanted to give her a piece of her mother's jewelry. The woman took the victim's hand off the walker and slipped a bracelet onto her wrist.
Stay Richmond Smart.
The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year.
This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.
Comments / 1