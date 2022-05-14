Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 00:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Ellis; Garfield; Grant; Harper; Kay; Major; Noble; Woods; Woodward Strong northerly winds will impact Kay, Ellis, Woods, Noble, Harper, Alfalfa, Grant, Garfield, Major and Woodward Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1240 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking the leading edge of winds along a line extending from near Winfield to 7 miles southwest of South Haven to 5 miles east of Great Salt Plains Lake to near Dacoma to 5 miles north of Freedom. Movement was south at 50 mph. These strong winds are from storms over Kansas. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Enid, Ponca City, Woodward, Blackwell, Perry, Alva, Tonkawa, Fairview, Cherokee, Buffalo, Medford, Newkirk, Helena, Waukomis, Mooreland, Waynoka, Pond Creek, Garber, Morrison and Lahoma. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 183 and 236. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
