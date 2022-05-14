Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Mills The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Mills County in southwestern Iowa Southwestern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa Sarpy County in east central Nebraska Douglas County in east central Nebraska * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 1207 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated very heavy rain that will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Omaha, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Papillion, Ralston, Gretna, Boys Town, Elkhorn, Millard, Offutt AFB, La Vista, Carter Lake, Springfield, Waterloo, Crescent, Aksarben, Council Bluffs Airport, Florence, Zorinsky Lake and South Omaha. Additional rainfall of two to three inches is expected over the area with rainfall rates of 3 to 5 inches at times. This advisory may need to be upgraded to a flash flood warning depending on how the storms west of the metro evolve. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 39 and 63. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 435 and 454.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO