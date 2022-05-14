Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 00:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for east central Kansas...and central and west central Missouri. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Henry; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Linn, eastern Cass, Henry, Bates, southern Lafayette, southeastern Jackson and Johnson Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1237 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Greenwood to East Lynne to near Garden City to near Adrian to near Butler to near Hume to 6 miles west of Fulton. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lee`s Summit, Blue Springs, Warrensburg, Harrisonville, Clinton, Pleasant Hill, Greenwood, Butler, Windsor, Knob Noster, Holden, Lake Lotawana, Adrian, Garden City, Rich Hill, Pleasanton, Whiteman Air Force Base, Archie, Lake Winnebago and Lone Jack. This includes Interstate 470 between mile markers 8 and 12. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
