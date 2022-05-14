ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-15 10:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 17:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West; Southeast Johnson County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Johnson and east central Washakie Counties through 615 PM MDT At 544 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Hole In The Wall, or 20 miles west of Kaycee, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mayoworth. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Duval; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern St. Johns County in northeastern Florida Southern Duval County in northeastern Florida * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 247 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fruit Cove, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fruit Cove and World Golf Village. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Virginia Beach The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The central City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia The central City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deep Creek, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Deep Creek and Chesapeake around 220 PM EDT. Great Bridge around 230 PM EDT. Fentress around 235 PM EDT. Princess Anne around 250 PM EDT. Virginia Beach around 300 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Rudee Heights, Portlock, Mount Pleasant, Sigma, Sandbridge Beach, Herberts Corner, Oceana NAS, Macons Corner, Pungo and Greenbrier. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Madison; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve; Stoddard; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 219 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU CARTER MADISON MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID PERRY RIPLEY SCOTT ST. FRANCOIS STE. GENEVIEVE STODDARD WAYNE
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Addison; Bennington; Caledonia; Chittenden; Essex; Franklin; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Rutland; Washington; Windham; Windsor SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 227 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VT . VERMONT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADDISON BENNINGTON CALEDONIA CHITTENDEN ESSEX FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE LAMOILLE ORANGE ORLEANS RUTLAND WASHINGTON WINDHAM WINDSOR
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler, Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Saunders A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL BUTLER AND SOUTHWESTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES At 1200 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Malmo, or 5 miles west of Wahoo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Wahoo, Colon, Mead and Ithaca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia, Hamilton, Suwannee, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 17:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alachua; Columbia; Hamilton; Suwannee; Union The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Alachua County in northern Florida Southwestern Union County in northern Florida Southern Columbia County in northern Florida Northeastern Suwannee County in northern Florida Southeastern Hamilton County in northern Florida * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 525 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Suwannee Springs to near Columbia, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake City, White Springs, Suwannee Springs, Columbia, Fort White, Wellborn, Upland Pines, Providence, Five Points and Watertown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, San Juan County, Western Skagit County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; San Juan County; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Woods by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 00:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alfalfa; Grant; Kay; Woods Strong northerly winds will impact Kay, Woods, Alfalfa and Grant Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1213 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking the leading edge of winds from strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Belle Plaine to 7 miles northwest of Manchester to near Aetna. Movement was southeast at 55 mph. While little or no rain activity is expected, there will be a 15 to 30 minute period of strong north winds as a gust front moves south from Kansas. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ponca City, Blackwell, Alva, Tonkawa, Cherokee, Medford, Newkirk, Waynoka, Pond Creek, Lamont, Kaw City, Carmen, Wakita, Braman, Jet, Nash, Burlington, Deer Creek, Dacoma and Manchester. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 209 and 236. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 5 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Mills The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Mills County in southwestern Iowa Southwestern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa Sarpy County in east central Nebraska Douglas County in east central Nebraska * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 1207 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated very heavy rain that will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Omaha, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Papillion, Ralston, Gretna, Boys Town, Elkhorn, Millard, Offutt AFB, La Vista, Carter Lake, Springfield, Waterloo, Crescent, Aksarben, Council Bluffs Airport, Florence, Zorinsky Lake and South Omaha. Additional rainfall of two to three inches is expected over the area with rainfall rates of 3 to 5 inches at times. This advisory may need to be upgraded to a flash flood warning depending on how the storms west of the metro evolve. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 39 and 63. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 435 and 454.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Coastal Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 02:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Coffee; Echols; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Jeff Davis; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton INLAND MORNING FOG Inland fog will continue to expand in coverage through daybreak across southeast Georgia generally near and west of the I-95 corridor and across portions of northeast Florida including near the I-10 and I-75 corridors. Visibility will be less than 1 mile at times. Motorists should slow down, use low beam headlights and allow extra drive space between vehicles. Visibility will improve after sunrise.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 16:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. If on or near waterwats, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana North central Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 425 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Belle Chasse, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Orleans, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, Marrero, Gretna, Jean Lafitte, Woodmere, Terrytown, Meraux, Poydras, Estelle and Violet. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 02:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Nassau; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval INLAND MORNING FOG Inland fog will continue to expand in coverage through daybreak across southeast Georgia generally near and west of the I-95 corridor and across portions of northeast Florida including near the I-10 and I-75 corridors. Visibility will be less than 1 mile at times. Motorists should slow down, use low beam headlights and allow extra drive space between vehicles. Visibility will improve after sunrise.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bates, Cass, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 00:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for east central Kansas...and central and west central Missouri. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Henry; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Linn, eastern Cass, Henry, Bates, southern Lafayette, southeastern Jackson and Johnson Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1237 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Greenwood to East Lynne to near Garden City to near Adrian to near Butler to near Hume to 6 miles west of Fulton. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lee`s Summit, Blue Springs, Warrensburg, Harrisonville, Clinton, Pleasant Hill, Greenwood, Butler, Windsor, Knob Noster, Holden, Lake Lotawana, Adrian, Garden City, Rich Hill, Pleasanton, Whiteman Air Force Base, Archie, Lake Winnebago and Lone Jack. This includes Interstate 470 between mile markers 8 and 12. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cameron, Elk, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 02:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. Target Area: Cameron; Elk; McKean; Potter; Tioga; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minimum temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Warren, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron and Tioga Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Temperatures near freezing at ground level could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Valley locations will be most susceptible to cold temperatures.
CAMERON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 01:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 14:04:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kansas Tomahawk Creek at Roe Avenue Overland Park affecting Johnson KS County. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tomahawk Creek at Roe Avenue Overland Park. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Water approaches the northbound lane of Tomahawk Creek Parkway. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:47 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise. It will then fall below flood stage early this morning to 13.1 feet early this morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Coffey, Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Lyon The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Anderson County in east central Kansas Coffey County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 1230 AM CDT, law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Emporia, Garnett, Burlington, Lebo, Americus, Waverly, Olpe, Colony, New Strawn, Hartford, Gridley, Greeley, Neosho Rapids, Westphalia, Kincaid, Lone Elm, Beto Junction, Harris, John Redmond Reservoir and Le Roy. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 128 and 155. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 117 and 135. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 23:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Russell THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 236 TO EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 4 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL KANSAS BARTON ELLSWORTH LINCOLN RUSSELL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ELLSWORTH, GREAT BEND, LINCOLN, RUSSELL, SYLVAN GROVE, AND WILSON.
BARTON COUNTY, KS

