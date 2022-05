Luka Doncic couldn’t get the smile off his face after leading the Dallas Mavericks to an incredible Game 7 blowout of the top-seeded Phoenix Suns. Well, why would he anyway?. The Slovenian wonderboy can certainly smile all he wants and rub it onto the Suns. He was sensational on Sunday, and his amazing start opened the floodgates to cool down Phoenix before they even had the chance to get hot.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO