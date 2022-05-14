Clinton Central Junior Sets School Record

New Clinton Central Superintendent issued the following statement to the Clinton Central community:. I want to thank the Clinton Central School Corporation School Board of Trustees for this distinct opportunity to serve our Bulldog students, staff, and community as the next superintendent. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity, and I am eager to get to work with our staff, students, and community members to continue to strive for excellence each and every day. Together, we will work to build Clinton Central School Corporation to be the school of choice in Clinton County and the surrounding areas.

