Man pleads guilty to scamming elderly man out of $48,000
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced Monday to 19 to 32 months in prison after pleading guilty to elder exploitation in Brevard.Fake friend, real scam: How an Upstate woman was conned out of $33,000
The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Travis Galloway took $48,000 for contracting services from a 72-year-old victim and never completed the work.
Deputies said the investigation began when deputies received a complaint in reference to Galloway contracting without having a necessary contracting license.2 men accused of identity theft, check manufacturing in NC
Investigators later learned that Galloway had a pattern of similar crimes.
The sheriff's office charged Galloway with exploitation of an elder adult through a business relationship, obtaining a property by false pretense and misdemeanor contracting without a license.
