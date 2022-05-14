ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

SCAM ALERT: Area Police Warn Of Scam, Ignore Text Messages

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Palm Beach County Police Agencies Do Not Text Seeking Cash, Selling Goods. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON...

bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Man In Dominant-Submissive Relationship Submits To Feds, Sentenced To 50 Years

Palm Beach County Man Allegedly Produced Illegal Material, Involving Children, With His Submissive Counterpart. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man who was the dominant part of a dominant-submissive relationship is now finding out what it’s like to be submissive […] The article Man In Dominant-Submissive Relationship Submits To Feds, Sentenced To 50 Years appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Moses Sues Walmart, Claims Parking Lot More Dangerous Than Red Sea

DELRAY BEACH DANGER. IS WALMART IN DENIAL OVER MOSES SUIT? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you’re Moses, the Red Sea parts for you. That’s just what it does. But if you’re Ellen Moses of Palm Beach County, the Walmart parking lot at 16205 […] The article Moses Sues Walmart, Claims Parking Lot More Dangerous Than Red Sea appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

Sentencing For Female Fraudster, Seven Bridges Homeowner, Delayed

Federal Judge Postpones Tracy Jedlicki’s Sentencing. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Convicted Federal Fraudster Tracy Jedlicki will now wait until July 21st to find out how much time she’ll spend in federal prison — or if her guilty plea will result in a penalty […] The article Sentencing For Female Fraudster, Seven Bridges Homeowner, Delayed appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Jeep Driver Issued Citations, Not Charged, In Deadly Rickenbacker Causeway Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – No charges have been filed in Sunday’s deadly crash on the Rickenbacker Causeway. Police said a man and woman on bicycles were struck and killed by the driver of a Jeep. 30 p.m. Police said the driver remained on the scene and questioned. He was not arrested but was issued several citations for the accident. The causeway is an extremely popular spot for cyclists and it’s not the first time this type of accident has happened. In 2015 there was a fatal hit and run involving a cyclist. Before that, in 2010 and 2012, cyclists were hit and killed by drunk drivers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Area Police Warn Of Scam#Metrodesk Media
WSVN-TV

BSO on scene of possible homicide investigation in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently conducting a death investigation in Deerfield Beach. Officials responded to the scene in front of a business on Southwest 10th Street and Sixth Avenue, Monday morning. 7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a tarp could be seen covering a body in front...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Mobile Home Destroyed Overnight In Blaze

No Injuries Reported. Investigation Under Way. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 9:38 a.m. Monday: Fire Rescue is back at the home for the report of a new blaze. Developing. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A fire in the Watergate Mobile Home Estates in West Boca Raton late Sunday […] The article Boca Raton Mobile Home Destroyed Overnight In Blaze appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Parents charged with attempted murder, accused of trying to light toddler on fire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A grand jury indicted a man and woman from West Palm Beach with attempted murder for trying to set a toddler on fire in New York. The Seneca County Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Jamie Avery and 25-year-old Lisbeth Collado face charges of attempted aggravated murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree arson, second-degree attempted arson, and first-degree attempted assault.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Multiple cars burglarized and vandalized in West Palm Beach

Residents in a West Palm Beach neighborhood are now on edge after a rash of car burglaries overnight. Neighbors said they were awakened to their car windows smashed in and it was all caught on camera. Surveillance footage from outside one of the homes showed five men involved in the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

Statement from Dr Millay, Martin County Superintendent of Schools regarding Student racial slur photo

Stuart, FL – The following message is being sent on behalf of Dr. John D. Millay, Superintendent of Schools:. Last night, the Martin County School District launched a comprehensive investigation into the origin and authenticity of an inappropriate and disturbing photo circulating on social media. We are moving with all deliberate speed to interview all those who may have been involved in this shameful incident, and, unfortunately, can confirm that the photo is authentic. We expect to have our investigation finalized within the next 48 hours.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Home fraud ‘is out of control.’ Inside the crackdown that just led to two arrests

The homeowners are dead. But their true heirs have been stiffed out of their rightful inheritance in an elaborate effort to steal entire houses in South Florida, investigators say. Authorities on Monday arrested two women they say got control of two homes in Cooper City by using forged and falsified documents. The women profited by $510,000 for the sale of the homes, investigators said. ...
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
35K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy