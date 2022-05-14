SCAM ALERT: Area Police Warn Of Scam, Ignore Text Messages

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – No charges have been filed in Sunday’s deadly crash on the Rickenbacker Causeway. Police said a man and woman on bicycles were struck and killed by the driver of a Jeep. 30 p.m. Police said the driver remained on the scene and questioned. He was not arrested but was issued several citations for the accident. The causeway is an extremely popular spot for cyclists and it’s not the first time this type of accident has happened. In 2015 there was a fatal hit and run involving a cyclist. Before that, in 2010 and 2012, cyclists were hit and killed by drunk drivers.

21 HOURS AGO