Traffic

Noem activates SDNG to help cleanup

By Rick Keller
q957.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Help is on the way for storm damaged communities. Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered South Dakota’s...

q957.com

q957.com

Study: Dakotas a good place to ‘gas up’ your electric vehicle

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new study says South Dakota is the sixth most accessible state in the country to charge your electric vehicle. The study found North Dakota is the most accessible place to charge an electric car with the best ratio of registered electric vehicles in the state to electric charging stations at 3.18 electric cars to one charging station. This comes as a result of 69 total charging stations in the state and 220 registered electric vehicles in North Dakota.
TRAFFIC
q957.com

BBB: After the winds, beware of the scammers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As storm victims continue their recovery from last week’s round of severe weather in eastern South Dakota, numerous individuals and companies are traveling through the region offering assistance in repairs. Jesse Schmidt of the Better Business Bureau says many are from outside of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
State
South Dakota State
q957.com

Draft report finds Noem’s daughter got special treatment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are considering a legislative report that finds Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter received preferential treatment while she was applying for a real estate appraiser license in 2020. The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee last year probed into the certification process...
POLITICS
q957.com

Gunshots near a school causes shelter in place

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police say 18 year old Rahsaan McNeill from Sioux Falls and a minor fired a gun into an apartment yesterday afternoon. The incident took place around 2:30 in the 600 block of North Lewis Ave, which is near Terry Redlin Elementary. Police...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Sioux Valley Energy – “this one is going to take awhile”

COLMAN, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Valley Energy has more than 160 employees and personnel from other co-ops and contractors working to get the power back on. While crews continue to make repairs, Sioux Valley Energy has had to extend restoration times. CEO/General Manager Tim McCarthy gave an update on social media saying, “I’d like to be able to tell you we’ll have power on to everyone very soon, the fact is this one is going to take awhile”. He went to say crews are “finding a ton of tree damage” and “parts or whole buildings laying on top of our lines”. Sioux Valley Energy has 6,100 miles of line to patrol, describing it as driving round trip from Sioux Falls to Rapid City nine times.
COLMAN, SD
q957.com

S.D. gears up for June 7 Primary Election

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s primary election is three weeks from today. Those overseeing the process, as well as groups educating voters, hope residents are taking steps to be ready to cast their ballot. Steve Barnett, Secretary of State, said the midterm election will feel normal, and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Kristi Noem
B102.7

Drone Video of Castlewood South Dakota Tornado Damage

Thursday's tornadic storm resulted in devastation throughout eastern South Dakota including the town of Castlewood. The storm hit the city around 6:00 PM. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was in Castlewood, SD on Thursday night instructing residents to take a volunteer firefighter with them when they go back into their homes for safety reasons.
CASTLEWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Future unknown for South Dakota farmers after devastating storm

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not only cities where people are picking up the pieces. Thursday’s storms damaged farm after farm across several counties. Toppled grain bins, mangled equipment, blown down barns and sheds…these are all common sights as you drive through the countryside around Salem.
SALEM, SD
#National Guard#Sdng#Pierre#Highway Patrol
q957.com

Sioux Center Summer Celebration set for June 2-5

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KELO.com) — Sioux Center holds their annual Summer Celebration June 2nd through 5th. On June 2nd, there’s a Community Cook-Out. There is a street dance on June 3rd and a Kids Karnival on June 4th. Also on June 4th, there will be a fireworks show.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

One dead in Sioux Falls storm; confirmed tornado in Castlewood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, May 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. People in multiple eastern KELOLAND communities are cleaning up after yesterday’s powerful thunderstorms. Utility crews are putting in long hours...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Sioux Falls Municipal Band will have new leadership

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Changes are coming to the Sioux Falls Municipal Band. Bandmaster Christopher Hill has announced his retirement. Hill has been the Bandmaster for the past 24 years. ——Read the entire news release below. Sioux Falls, SD (5/17/2022)Christopher Hill has announced his retirement as Bandmaster...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KDHL AM 920

Historic Bridges Fail to Withstand Raging Rivers in Minnesota

Rivers raging with excess spring snowmelt and rainfall have all combined to cause trouble for several historic bridges in Minnesota. You gotta respect Mother Nature here in Minnesota, right? A year ago, much of the state was embroiled in a massive drought that caused many rivers, streams, and waterfalls to slow to a trickle. On top of that, lightning strikes then sparked several massive wildfires that charred thousands of dry acres of forest.
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Iowa

Iowa is a Midwestern U.S. state that is situated near the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. Iowa's landlocked landscape is incredibly diverse, with prairies, woodlands, and rolling hills. The state is also home to a number of interesting attractions, such as the Amana Colonies, the Field of Dreams movie site, and the Grotto of the Redemption. Regardless of your interests, you are sure to find something to love in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Experiences ‘Haboob-‘ What The Heck Does That Mean?

South Dakota is no stranger to severe and unpredictable weather. Needless to say, the Sioux Empire experienced some crazy weather within the last two days. Most of the region and the state have reported extreme drought and overall dry conditions due to the lack of precipitation. Although these severe storms did have sizeable amounts of rain, Thursday's storm had a little extra element to it. What Sioux Falls saw on Thursday afternoon is known as a..."Haboob."
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Sioux Falls man faces life in federal prison for fentanyl deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A federal jury convicts a Sioux Falls man of several felony drug counts for selling heroin and fentanyl. Friday, the jury returned guilty verdicts on Jeffrey Darrell Moore, 53, for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

