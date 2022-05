Like many cities, its’ arm of the law reaches out to, not help those in need, but to keep others in check. Black and brown people are constantly being pestered, picked out, bullied, arrested, shot, killed, and intimidated into acting how these establishments would like them to act. Fortunately, there are good groups that are standing against mass incarceration, police violence, and more. Tristan Taylor talks about the recent Mass Shooting committed by a white supremist in Buffalo, NY, and how it is an example of injustice being placed onto the Black community.

