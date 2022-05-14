ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage City, KS

Osage City boys and West Franklin girls win Flint Hills league track and field titles

By Greg Rahe
KVOE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Osage City boys and West Franklin girls are the team champions at the Flint Hills League track and field meet. Emma Bailey of West Franklin earned 4 gold medals winning the 1600 and 3200 meter runs, the pole vault, and was part of the 4 by 800 relay that finished...

kvoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Osage City, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
KVOE

Emporia High Senior Hattie Cooper signs with Emporia State

Emporia High senior Hattie Cooper has signed with Emporia State to continue her academic and track career. Cooper finished 3rd in the 300 hurdles and 8th in the 100 hurdles at the Centennial League meet. She will try to earn a trip to State at Fridays regional meet.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High boys golf team earns trip to State

The Emporia High boys golf team is headed to state after winning the Maize Regional by 17 strokes Monday/. Brooks Sauder took medalist honors with a 75. Caden Massey finished in 3rd place with a 77. Nolan Jacobs finished 8th with an 83. Hudson Sauder finished 15th with an 89...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Season ends for Emporia High baseball

The season came to an end for the Emporia High baseball team Tuesday. The Spartans were defeated by Topeka Seaman 15-0 in 4 innings in the regional semi-finals. Seaman scored 11 of the runs in the 2nd inning and the Spartans never did recover. Emporia High finishes the season with...
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Flint Hills#Shot Put#Osage City Javelin#Council Grove Shot#West Franklin 4
KVOE

Reeble Park grand opening carries on despite early rainfall Sunday

Rainfall altered the day’s plans slightly, but it did not wash away the sense of pride local residents felt upon seeing the new Reeble Park pickleball courts up close and personal Sunday. The Emporia Country Club hosted the official grand opening of the new courts which were the result...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Flint Hills Technical College honors more than 200 graduates during 2022 Spring Commencement activities Sunday

Flint Hills Technical College capped off a weekend’s worth of graduation activities inside White Auditorium Sunday. The college began the afternoon with its dental hygiene and nurse pinning ceremony before the official commencement ceremony where roughly 140 students walked across the stage to receive their technical certificate, Associate of Applied Sciences degree or high school diploma. This included Sunday’s commencement speaker Monica Lucena-Olvera who received her associate degree in Multimedia Design.
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
KCTV 5

Lawrence man accused of killing former KU soccer player

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Dept. has identified the woman killed Monday inside her apartment as a former goalie for the University of Kansas soccer team. LPD says Regan Noelle Gibbs (Marek), 25, of Lawrence was found mortally wounded Monday night at a home in the 2500 block of West 6th Street. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
LAWRENCE, KS
KWCH.com

El Dorado swimming pool closed for the summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of El Dorado announced Tuesday that its swimming pool will be closed this year because there was concern the pool could carry an electrical charge. An electrician was helping the city replace underwater lightbulbs that had burned out when it was discovered that El...
EL DORADO, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Repairs complete on pair of early morning water main breaks in downtown Emporia

Emporia’s Underground Utilities Department has completed repairs following a pair of water main breaks near the Emporia State University campus Tuesday. The break occurred on an eight-inch line with the first break reported just before 8 am outside of 1317 Merchant. Crew members closed off water to that location just before the second break was reported outside of 1405 Merchant.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Gas prices jump again across area

Gas prices are headed up again. There are still a couple of Emporia gas stations at $3.99 a gallon, but several have moved up to $4.05 a gallon and nearly half of Emporia’s gas stations are now charging $4.09 a gallon. Local diesel prices are now anywhere from $5.15...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia City Commission to convene for action/study session ahead of annual joint meeting with Lyon County Commission and RDA Wednesday morning

Emporia City Commissioners have a pair of jampacked agendas ahead of them for their upcoming action and study sessions Wednesday. As part of their action agenda, commissioners may adopt commission strategic planning goals and an extension of a memorandum of understanding with Birds Rider Inc. for the city’s sidewalk scooter program. Commissioners will also consider four ordinances for the rezoning of property at 224 E. 6th Ave. and 1116 Constitution from high density residential to general commercial and 1104 Burns Street from low-density residential to medium-density residential.
LYON COUNTY, KS
bringonthecats.com

Kansas State Basketball: Help Wanted

Not going to lie to y’all, I’m a bit confused about what’s going on with Kansas State basketball at the moment. Me being confused isn’t particularly concerning, because the only person who needs to know the plan is Coach Tang and his staff, but it’s a little hard to parse from the outside looking in. His recent interview with Kellis Robinett in the Eagle didn’t clarify much for me, in fact, it made things even murkier. I was a little taken aback by his statement that “when I was coming in I thought there were only three guys I would want to stay.” That’s nothing, if not a bold statement, but one facilitated by the current state of college basketball. At the very least we can take the “kids should want to play for a school and not a coach” narrative, douse it in gasoline and toss a match.
MANHATTAN, KS
ksal.com

Longtime Radio Host Nancy Hodges Remembered

A long-time Salina radio personality has passed away. Nancy Hodges passed away Tuesday afternoon following a battle with leukemia. The 88-year-old Hodges was heard on KSAL’s “Friendly Fire” for nearly 14 years. Hodges was the co-host of the show from October 31st, 2005, through August 2nd, of 2019.
SALINA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy