George M. Rhodes

Williamsport -- James Edward Jordan, 78, formerly of Williamsport, passed away on May 12, 2022 at Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg. Jim was born on July 6, 1943 to Edward S. and Betsy Clark Jordan in Upper Darby, Pa. He graduated from Drexel Hill High School in 1961. He then attended Kutztown State College (Now Kutztown University) until 1964 when he joined the U.S. Navy. He served active duty until 1966 when he was honorably discharged. It was at Kutztown where he met his future wife Cora Lynn Kane whom he married on April 16, 1966. For most of his career, he was a financial manager for Keeler-Hoff Supply Co. in Williamsport until his retirement in 1999.
Comments / 0