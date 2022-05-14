ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

Davie family finds surprise visitor, a large gator, in backyard

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVIE, Fla. – A family in Davie had a surprise guest during their breakfast on Saturday morning when they discovered a large alligator in their backyard. The Mermelsteins were getting their day started as they glanced out the window and saw the gigantic reptile lounging on their property...

Connie Kepke
3d ago

wth all the building thts being done their NATURAL habitats are being so invaded, haven't seen anything yet, only gonna get worse!! Whn we built our home in Bonaventure/Weston back in 1982 we had woods all around us n we NEVER had this experience, it's sooo overpopulated now you're liable to 👀 ANYTHING

Reply(2)
5
Stormy Seas
3d ago

Usually ponds in Florida have fences around them. Not that it matters, a gator 🐊 can scale a fence pretty fast. Just lucky no pets or children were attacked.

Reply
2
Miami New Times

Is it Legal to Pick Mangos Off Your Neighbor's Tree?

Mango season in Miami is an idyllic time, when tasty red and yellow fruits ripen on trees, fall to earth, and in some cases, provoke neighbors to nearly bust down doors with claims of theft. Take, for instance, a video posted on Only In Dade's Instagram page last week that...
NBC Miami

Longtime South Florida Car Dealer Magnate Gus Machado Dies

A legendary name in the world of car dealerships in South Florida has died. Gus Machado, who owned several dealerships across Miami-Dade County and made Gus Machado Ford into one of the largest in the car dealers in history, died at the age of 87 according to a Twitter post from Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo.
Best of South Florida

Okeechobee Steakhouse announces opening of sister restaurant Lewis Steakhouse in Jupiter

The family behind West Palm Beach’s legendary Okeechobee Steakhouse recently opened another steakhouse — this one in Jupiter. Lewis Steakhouse officially opened to the public on Friday, May 13, in the former Giuseppe's Italian restaurant space in Jupiter’s Chasewood Plaza. As the Lewis family’s first restaurant in North Palm Beach County, the opening comes after the family debuted Okeechobee Prime Seafood in March 2021, the Okeechobee Prime BBQ in 2019, and Okeechobee Prime Meat Market in 2018, with future expansion planned over the next two years.
JUPITER, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Second Annual Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch”

Boca Raton, FL – “Sunkist memory-making afternoon,” a “happy place” and “pure joy, hope, inspiration and generosity” are just a few ways in which guests described their experience at this year’s second Annual Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch” to benefit Tri-County Animal Rescue’s (TCAR) Medical Fund. The elegant, outdoor “fun and fund” raiser presented by “Top Dogs” Sponsors TCAR Board Member Andrea Kline and the Marta & James Batmasian Family Foundation applauded and pampered “paw-loving” moms while monies raised helped increase TCAR’s Medical Fund’s reserves. Medical Fund monies help pay in full for or subsidize low-cost, full-service veterinary and animal hospital services at TCAR’s onsite state-of-the-art vet clinic for pet owners who are financially challenged or experiencing other economic crises.
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Driver ends up in water off I-75 in Broward

DAVIE, Fla. – A driver went through a fence and ended up underwater in a canal off Interstate 75 on Tuesday afternoon in Broward County. A silver Toyota Corolla was completely submerged near I-75 southbound and Griffin Road in Davie. Broward Sheriff’s Office divers and Fire Rescue personnel responded.
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

School bus collides into truck in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school bus collided with a moving truck in Plantation. It happened near Fig Tree Lane and Peters Road, Monday. Police said it was a minor hit and no one was injured. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not...
PLANTATION, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Daniel Foganholi

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – School board elections are those down-ballot races, though they are increasingly coming in sharper focus and getting more attention. Schools are at the center of some of the most controversial new state laws, the fights over mask mandates, and school board members home some serious purse strings.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Home fraud ‘is out of control.’ Inside the crackdown that just led to two arrests

The homeowners are dead. But their true heirs have been stiffed out of their rightful inheritance in an elaborate effort to steal entire houses in South Florida, investigators say. Authorities on Monday arrested two women they say got control of two homes in Cooper City by using forged and falsified documents. The women profited by $510,000 for the sale of the homes, investigators said. ...

