Davie family finds surprise visitor, a large gator, in backyard

The family behind West Palm Beach’s legendary Okeechobee Steakhouse recently opened another steakhouse — this one in Jupiter. Lewis Steakhouse officially opened to the public on Friday, May 13, in the former Giuseppe's Italian restaurant space in Jupiter’s Chasewood Plaza. As the Lewis family’s first restaurant in North Palm Beach County, the opening comes after the family debuted Okeechobee Prime Seafood in March 2021, the Okeechobee Prime BBQ in 2019, and Okeechobee Prime Meat Market in 2018, with future expansion planned over the next two years.

