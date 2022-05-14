Sara Bareilles & Renée Elise Goldsberry on 'Girls5eva' Season 2 and How Juicy it Is for Everyone

The survival-drama mystery series The Wilds debuted on Amazon Prime Video over a year and a half ago and now has finally returned for its second season. The series follows a group of girls from very different backgrounds who get stranded on a mysterious island after a suspicious plane crash. The show's first season follows the survivors trying to stay alive while looking for ways to escape their dire situation and get back home. The tension of being lost in the middle of nowhere also leads to paranoia and conflict between the girls. They slowly begin to come to terms with each other, as they understand each other better, however, unbeknownst to them, they are being secretly monitored. And that's exactly what's at the core of the show's big mystery, as the viewers slowly realize that girl's plane crash is part of a sick social experiment about how women are better at leadership.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO