ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Sara Bareilles & Renée Elise Goldsberry on 'Girls5eva' Season 2 and How Juicy it Is for Everyone

By Christina Radish
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom creator Meredith Scardino and executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the second season of the Peacock series Girls5eva continues to follow the reunited girl group from the 90s, as they try to prove that they’re more than just one hit wonders. Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Summer...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

10 Shows to Watch if You Miss the Cast of The Office

Arguably one of the most-watched and beloved TV comedies, NBC’s The Office has captured the hearts of paper-lovers everywhere. The workplace sitcom took the mundane every day and turned it into a relatable and highly-chaotic setting, often through its questionable characters and brow-raising ethics. With many cast members also...
TV SERIES
Collider

The Funniest Running Gags in Married With Children, Ranked

Married With Children was one of the first anti-sitcoms. The most popular sitcoms of the day was wholesome, family-oriented shows. Married With Children changed that with its hook being anything opposite of heartwarming, and as such, it was one of the first shows that established Fox as a real player among other networks.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Pell
Person
Sara Bareilles
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Elise
Person
Busy Philipps
Person
Renée Elise Goldsberry
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls5eva#Television
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Collider

'SNL': Selena Gomez, Ego Nwodim and Kate McKinnon Are Perfectly Normal Princesses in Three Daughters Sketch

Former Disney Channel star Selena Gomez was the host of the penultimate episode of Saturday Night Live Season 47, with Post Malone appearing as musical guest. As is usual, Gomez partook in many of this Saturday's episode sketches, and in one of these, she played one of three princesses who are going to be selected to be betrothed to the dragon-slaying prince.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

9 Canceled TV Shows That Ended With Unresolved Cliffhangers

A season finale can explore a new territory whether it's a new setting, a new challenge, or even a return of a major character. On the other hand, a series finale should give the characters a proper send-off. This could include the last major battle, a friendly reunion of characters, or characters that have decided to move on.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

'Senior Year' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the High School Comedy?

In 2002, Stephanie (Rebel Wilson and Angourie Rice) had everything going for her. She was the epitome of popularity as a high school senior: she was cheer captain, dating the quarterback, and almost a sure bet for the title of homecoming queen. Life was good, at least until she fell off the top of a cheer stunt, which rendered her bedridden and in a coma for 20 years.
EDUCATION
Collider

'The Orville': 9 Essential Episodes to Watch Before Season 3

Following numerous delays, including a change in network and COVID-19 restrictions while filming, The Orville is finally returning to our screens! After 37 long months (how has it been this long?!), Season 3, titled The Orville: New Horizons, premieres on June 2, 2022. Created by Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy, Ted),...
TV SERIES
Collider

5 Shows That Bounced Back After Bad Seasons (And How They Did It)

Despite the fact that the world of television has given us beloved shows that have run for years or even decades, it’s pretty much impossible for every single season of even the best shows to maintain a consistently high quality throughout its broadcast. For some shows, one bad season...
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Movies Anime Fans Need to Check Out on Netflix

With anime becoming one of the fastest growing forces in film, streaming services have attempted to do their part to entice fans of the genre to their platform. HBO Max’s acquisition of streaming rights for most of Studio Ghibli’s films was huge when it launched, and Hulu has stocked their library up with some iconic anime series. Netflix, however, has been at the forefront of delivering top-notch anime content with how they’ve produced a good deal of original anime tv series as well as big adaptations, like Castlevania and Pacific Rim: The Black.
COMICS
Collider

10 Shows Like 'The Wilds' for More Survival Stories

The survival-drama mystery series The Wilds debuted on Amazon Prime Video over a year and a half ago and now has finally returned for its second season. The series follows a group of girls from very different backgrounds who get stranded on a mysterious island after a suspicious plane crash. The show's first season follows the survivors trying to stay alive while looking for ways to escape their dire situation and get back home. The tension of being lost in the middle of nowhere also leads to paranoia and conflict between the girls. They slowly begin to come to terms with each other, as they understand each other better, however, unbeknownst to them, they are being secretly monitored. And that's exactly what's at the core of the show's big mystery, as the viewers slowly realize that girl's plane crash is part of a sick social experiment about how women are better at leadership.
TV SERIES
Collider

How 'Legacies' Revitalized Itself by Making its Protagonist Evil

Legacies, the Vampire Diaries and The Originals spin-off currently in its fourth (and final) season at the CW, was in desperate need of a switch after having essentially the same villain for three seasons. At the tail end of season 3, the show introduced a plot line in which the series’ main protagonist Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) has her “humanity” turned off. This switch introduced a high level of cognitive dissonance in the audience, who have been rooting for Hope for the past four years. They literally turned the hero into the villain. This risky reset tactic proved to be effective and reinvigorated the series’ narrative, in addition to facilitating the resolve of one of the series' most enduring character conflicts. To truly understand the gravity of the “humanity switch” narrative ploy and what it means for the future of Legacies, one must look back to key turning points, as well as shifts in tone throughout the series.
TV SERIES
Collider

How 'Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide' Salvaged the School Show

There are those who feel that, for a work of fiction to be relatable, it’s almost essential that it also be reflective of the audience. They want characters who share their age and background, live in their time, and occupy familiar settings. It’s why some prefer their Batman realistic. It's why a member of my family turns their nose up at Mary Poppins, a film I always thought was impossible for anyone except P. L. Travers to dislike. And it's why some teenagers go for films and shows set in school, be it Bayside High School from Saved By the Bell, Degrassi Community School from the Degrassi franchise, or James K. Polk Middle School from Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide.
EDUCATION
Collider

8 Marvel Movie Bloopers That Are Better Than the Actual Scene

Marvel Studios are known for many things. Whether they're wowing fans with their out-of-this-world action scenes or making us laugh with their classic Marvel comedy, these films never cease to amaze. No matter what your favorite part of an MCU film is, there is something for everyone to enjoy when you watch a Marvel movie.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy