Rescuers pull man from Susquehanna River Saturday morning

A Chautauqua County man was killed in a collision between a pickup truck and a tractor. According to sheriff’s deputies, a 2021 Ford Ranger being driven by a 75-year-old man was traveling on Alleghany Road in the Town of Hanover shortly after 3:30 Sunday afternoon when it rear-ended a New Holland farm tractor. The operator of the tractor was ejected and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to those injuries.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO