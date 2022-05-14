ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, NY

Lewis County logs 16 new COVID-19 cases

By Delaney Keppner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County is continuing to update residents on coronavirus cases within the county. According to a daily report from Lewis County Public Health, the county reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. These cases were identified in the...

Related
More COVID-19 cases confirmed at Samaritan Summit Village

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among residents at the Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility. According to Samaritan Health, on May 13, one resident at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. This was following the first confirmed case in months among residents on May 6.
WATERTOWN, NY
Clinical trials being offered through St. Lawrence Health

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence Health is reminding residents of clinical trials that are taking place in the North Country in honor of Clinical Trials Day on May 20. The purpose of the day is to recognize those who conduct and participate in clinical trials, including St. Lawrence Health. The day also affords the opportunity to share education and awareness about research and the countless medical advances that have been made as a direct result of clinical trials, according to SLH Clinical and Rural Health Research Director Carly Lovelett, CCRP. She also stressed the importance of offering clinical services to residents.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
‘Open-door’ resolution dies; Watertown lawmakers approve funds for zoo

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A resolution aimed at establishing an open-door policy for city workers communicating with Watertown city council members will not move forward for now. Council member Cliff Olney introduced the resolution earlier this year because he felt there was confusion about lines of communication between city...
WATERTOWN, NY
Pulaski police warn of hazard grass clippings can cause

PULASKI, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Pulaski Police Department is reminding residents of a New York State law some people may not be aware of. The department reminded the public that leaving grass clippings on the road is illegal according to New York State VTL § 1220. A first violation of the law can result in a fine of $350 and 10 hours or less of public service. A second violation can result in a fine of $700 or less and 15 hours or less of public service.
PULASKI, NY
Oneonta makes it to the ‘Seven to Save’ list

The City of Oneonta made it on a State-wide list of historic places, only this list is for areas in need of special attention. The City of Oneonta made it on a State-wide list of historic places, only this list is for areas in need of special attention.
ONEONTA, NY
St. Lawrence Health welcomes new pain management staff member

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s medical team is welcoming physician David Abbatematteo, MD to their staff. Abbatematteo will work in the hospital’s Pain Management Department. He brings experiences from his previous roles as Chief of Pain Management and Director of Pain Management. Before becoming a physician, he was a Critical Care Registered Nurse, and a Combat Medic with the U.S. Army National Guard. He said he is excited to use his knowledge to serve North County residents.
POTSDAM, NY
What’s Going Around: 5-16-22

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly update of some of the common health issues that area doctor offices are dealing with this week. Covid-19 (trending lower)
SYRACUSE, NY
Fugitive wanted for Disney World bomb threat found in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A wanted fugitive was found in Ogdensburg earlier this week. On May 16, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers at the Ogdensburg Port of Entry arrested a 22-year-old Mathew Carney from Canada who had an outstanding felony warrant out of Florida. According to CBP, Carney...
OGDENSBURG, NY
America’s Longest Famous Highway Passes Through The Heart Of Upstate New York

Did you know that Route 20 is the longest highway in all of America? It runs right through Upstate New York too. US Route 20 is the longest highway in the United States stretching 3,365 miles coast to coast from Kenmore Square in Boston, to the junction of US 101 in Newport, Oregon. If you thought the thruway aka Interstate 90 was the longest, you'd be wrong. Also Route 20 is New York State's longest highway. It stretches 372 miles from the border with Massachusetts to the border of Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 11:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broome; Cayuga; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Jefferson; Lewis; Madison; Oneida; Onondaga; Oswego; Otsego; Schuyler; Seneca; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Wayne; Yates SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 226 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOME CAYUGA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE JEFFERSON LEWIS MADISON ONEIDA ONONDAGA OSWEGO OTSEGO SCHUYLER SENECA STEUBEN SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS WAYNE YATES
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Police say Oneida woman pulled fire alarm at hospital

ROME — A 27-year-old woman has been charged with falsely pulling the fire alarm at Rome Health on Monday, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Katrina D. Allen, of Oneida, was causing a scene inside the hospital and refused to leave at about 1 p.m. Monday. Police said Allen pulled the fire alarm and damaged the doors to the emergency room.
ROME, NY
Marine warning issued for Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Mariners on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River are being warned of severe thunderstorms this afternoon. In anticipation of these storms, the National Weather Service has issued a special marine warning from Mexico Bay, up to Cape Vincent through to Ogdensburg on the St. Lawrence River.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
New York’s House District Map is Out and Democrats Can’t Be Happy

The court appointed neutral special master charged with redrawing New York's House and NYS Senate maps released a draft version of his revised Congressional map on Monday. The makeup of the proposed map doesn't come as a surprise to Central New Yorkers who expected the possibility that Oneida and Herkimer Counties would lose their independence, and be split up into separate districts. The new map places Oneida County, including Utica and Rome, with the more populated Syracuse in the 22nd Congressional District, and Herkimer County and parts of Otsego County with the 21st Congressional District with Rep. Elise Stefanik in the North Country region.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Inmates charged after fight at St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two inmates have been charged following a fight at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in April. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, on April 30 a fight broke out at the Facility between 25-year-old Devin J. Johnson and 20-year-old Nathaniel L. Torres, both of who were inmates in the County.
CANTON, NY
Update: Thousands still without power after fast-moving storm sweeps through Central NY

Update at 11:15 p.m.: While most of Central New York has electricity again tonight, some still do not. National Grid is reporting 117 customers in Onondaga County, 847 customers in Oneida County, 41 customers in Cayuga County and three customers in Cortland County are still without power at 11:15 p.m. No one in Madison County is without power. NYSEG also is reporting eight customers without power in the Syracuse area.
SYRACUSE, NY

