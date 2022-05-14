Lewis County logs 16 new COVID-19 cases

The court appointed neutral special master charged with redrawing New York's House and NYS Senate maps released a draft version of his revised Congressional map on Monday. The makeup of the proposed map doesn't come as a surprise to Central New Yorkers who expected the possibility that Oneida and Herkimer Counties would lose their independence, and be split up into separate districts. The new map places Oneida County, including Utica and Rome, with the more populated Syracuse in the 22nd Congressional District, and Herkimer County and parts of Otsego County with the 21st Congressional District with Rep. Elise Stefanik in the North Country region.
