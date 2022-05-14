CPD: Man shot in chest by accident after he tried to break into garage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot accidentally overnight in North Linden after allegedly breaking into someone’s garage, according to Columbus Police.

Columbus Police state officers went to the 1100 block of Carolyn Ave. just before 3:15am Saturday on a report of a shooting.

Police say officers were advised a 71-year-old man woke up after he heard someone breaking into his garage and then confronted the suspect, a 32-year-old man, with a gun.

During a struggle between the two, the gun went off accidentally and the suspect was shot in the upper chest, per Columbus Police.

CPD report that the man was transported to Riverside Hospital in critical condition and is expected to recover.

Anyone with information can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.

