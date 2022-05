Members of the Round Top-Carmine Cub Baseball Team will be in studio this (Monday) evening. We'll talk to them on Sportsline at 5:35pm. Round Top-Carmine has made it to the third round of the playoffs. They will be taking on their district arch-rival Fayetteville. The series starts Wednesday at Fireman's Park in Brenham. Game one will be at 5pm. Game two starts about 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. If a third game is necessary, it is going to be on Saturday at a time and place to be determined.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO