In the middle game of their three-game set on Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays take to the field at “The Trop”. Detroit stunned Tampa in the opening game of the series on Monday night. For the second game in-a-row, timely hitting and excellent pitching helped send the Tigers to a 3-2 victory. With the game tied at two heading into the ninth, Harold Castro delivered his first home run of the season to put his team in the lead, with Gregory Soto shutting the Rays down in the ninth to seal the win.

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO