Sony working on animated reboot of 'Married with Children'

May 14 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Television has announced it is working on a new cartoon version of the sitcom Married with Children.

"WOAH BUNDY! Can it be? Al, Peg, Kelly, and Bud are returning to our screens in an animated reboot of #MarriedwithChildren," the studio tweeted Friday, along with a link to a media report about the project.

The original show about a dysfunctional Chicago family ran 1987 to 1997. It starred Ed O'Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate and David Faustino.

Deadline.com said the cast is returning for the revival, which is now being shopped at networks and streaming services.