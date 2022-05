The Network of Executive Women awarded scholarships to six women at its April 5 luncheon. The luncheon, held at Gabriele’s Ristorante in Orange, was this year’s celebration of one of NEW’s goals – to award scholarships to help support the educational goals of women in business who needed financial help and whose circumstances caused them to take a break in the pursuit of their education.

ORANGE, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO