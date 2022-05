A handful of break-ins have been reported in Leake County recently. On Tuesday May 10th just before noon, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Pleasant Hill Road regarding a break-in. One person was home at the time. That individual stated that they were sitting on the couch and saw someone break into the home’s back door. The dogs on the property chased the person who kicked in the door until they were stopped by their electronic collars. The person who kicked the door in was described as a tall, slender, white male with a scruffy beard.

LEAKE COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO