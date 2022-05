From seasoned RVers to those who have never stepped foot in a recreational vehicle (RV), there is sure to be something for everyone at the Florida RV Trade Association’s upcoming Tampa Bay Summer RV Show. Scheduled for Thursday to Sunday, June 9-12 at the Florida State Fairgrounds, the event will showcase many different brands, models and floor plans of RVs as well as feature vendor booths offering everything from RV windshield repair to decorative items and spill-proof dog bowls. There also will be a DJ, face painting and other activities for the kids.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO