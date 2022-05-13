Canceled TV shows: 'Magnum P.I.,' 'Queens,' 'Kenan,' and other network series that won't be returning

Click here to read the full article. Having spent this Thursday morning veritably clearing its shelves (by way of six cancellations, so far!), The CW has ordered to series the prequel spinoffs for Supernatural and Walker, as well as the DC comics-inspired Gotham Knights.
Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters promised to deliver “the epic, untold love story” of how Sam and Dean’s parents, John (played by The In Between‘s Drake Rodger) and Mary (American Housewife‘s Meg Donnelly), first met, “and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love,...
Comments / 0