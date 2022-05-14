ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A&M-Central Texas students win big at singing competition

By Olivia Levada
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas — A&M-Central Texas students recently won big at a South Texas singing competition. Competing against students from the University of Texas at San Antonio, Texas State University and more, they won in three divisions. A&M-Central Texas students are leaving their mark on music education. For...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Education
fox44news.com

Community invited to burial of Army veteran

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen is conducting an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Veteran SPC Daniel George Hegarty, of Temple. The burial will take place this Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. SPC Hegarty was born on March 6, 1956, and served...
KILLEEN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texans gather in Austin for American Freedom Tour

AUSTIN, Texas – Former President Donald Trump was in Austin on Saturday for the American Freedom Tour. It brought together conservative voices for a days worth of events at the Austin Convention Center. Tickets ranged from $9 to $5,000. Some Texans paid the price, while others supported from outside...
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Famous TikTok Sweet Tea Shop Is Opening Up In Killeen, Texas

The summer that was just around the corner just jumped out to blast us with record high temps, and it’s getting pretty hot in Killeen, Texas. Nothing quenches the thirst of a Texan more than a refreshing iced tea - particularly sweet tea. Lucky for us there's a place that specializes in our favorite Southern beverage, and it's about to open up shop here.
KILLEEN, TX
inforney.com

Day 6: Largest concentrated manhunt for escaped Texas inmate in decades

(The Center Square) – The largest concentrated manhunt in Texas in nearly two decades entered its sixth day on Tuesday after a dangerous inmate with cartel connections escaped from a prison bus in Leon County on Thursday. Law enforcement officials say they are determined to find 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez,...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Music Education#South Texas#Texas State University#A M#The University Of Texas#Temple College
CBS DFW

Guard, 3 teen Louisiana escapees arrested in Texas

COUSHATTA, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Three teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Louisiana, and a worker who allegedly helped them get out, have all been taken into custody in Texas.According to CBS affiliate WWL-TV, the three teens and a security guard from the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish were arrested early Sunday in Houston.The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the guard, 21-year-old Victoria Tune, driving the three teenagers out of the juvenile detention center. The youths, who included two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old, were being held on charges including murder and armed robbery.The three and Tune will face charges related to the escape, sheriff's officials said. It wasn't clear Monday whether Tune had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.The incoming day shift at Ware Youth Center noticed the juveniles were missing shortly before 7:00 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's officials said.
COUSHATTA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
blackchronicle.com

First-Ever All-Black, All-Female News Anchor Team Unveiled By Texas TV Station | WATCH

*KCEN on Monday, May 2, introduced a new lineup for “Texas Today“ that consisted of three Black women. With this, the news station which is affiliated with NBC has made history as the first news outlet to have an all-Black and all-female team of news anchors, according to a My San Antonio report. The station serves Waco, Temple, Killeen, and the vicinity.
TEXAS STATE
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove ISD hires two new principals

The Copperas Cove Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the recommendation of hiring two new principals one for Williams/Ledger Elementary School and one for Martin Walker Elementary School. With the transition of previous Williams/Ledger Elementary Principal Lori Hensley to the position of T-CLAS grant director, the district began looking...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KVUE

How to keep cool in the Texas heat

AUSTIN, Texas — With the hottest week of the year coming up, many are already looking for ways to cool off. Charlie Mahoney is from Minnesota. He moved to Central Texas about two years ago, and adjusting to the heat hasn't been easy. "It's quite a contrast," said Mahoney,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas DPS to hold 2022 Peace Officers Memorial Service

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will hold the 2022 Peace Officers Memorial Service, honoring the officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. This year, DPS will honor the legacy of Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Paul Mooney and Special Agent...
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

​Rising cyclist victim of apparent Austin homicide

AUSTIN, Texas — A rising star in the world of competitive cycling was the victim of an apparent homicide in East Austin. Moriah Wilson, 25, was found bleeding and unconscious by a friend at a house located Maple Avenue, according to Austin Police Department. Police received a call on...
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

13th murder this year in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m., a man was fatally shot. This is the 13th murder Waco has had in 2022. Officers responded to the 5300 block of Bosque Blvd. The shooting took place in the parking lot or Octapharma Plasma. “We’re devastated to see these 13 lives lost this year,” […]
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy