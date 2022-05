The bracket for the 2022 Women's College World Series was revealed Sunday, painting a picture for the road to Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Sooners (49-2) are going for their second consecutive national championship and will once again be the No. 1 overall seed in the 64-team field. 2021 runner-up Florida State (52-5) represents the Sooners' biggest potential roadblock to another title. The Seminoles have been motivated to erase the memory of last year's loss.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO