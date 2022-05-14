ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patchogue, NY

Patchogue Man Admits To Sexually Abusing Children At Wife's Unlicensed Day Care Center

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZVpJS_0fe8uj8o00
Tacuri pleaded guilty at the Central Islip federal courthouse. Photo Credit: NYED.UScourts.gov

A Long Island man will face decades in prison after admitting to sexually abusing multiple children who were in the care of his wife’s unlicensed day care center, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Patchogue resident Angel Tacuri, age 53, pleaded guilty on Friday, May 13 to multiple counts of sexually abusing eight children enrolled in his wife’s center between 2010 and 2015.

As part of his plea, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said that Tacuri admitted to sexually abusing eight children between the ages of 3 and 10 years old. He was initially indicted in June 2021 and charged with sexually abusing six children, but during the investigation into his actions, two more victims were identified.

Specifically, Tacuri pleaded guilty to:

  • Three counts of course of sexual conduct against a child;
  • One count of criminal sexual act;
  • Two counts of sexual abuse.

“(Tacuri) exploited these innocent child victims for his own depraved gratification through the access available to him at his wife’s unlicensed day care center,” Tierney said.

“No guilty plea will ever ameliorate the trauma inflicted on these victims, but at the very least, this plea holds him responsible for his actions and prevents him from causing more harm to others.”

When he is sentenced on Thursday, June 16, Tacuri is expected to receive 20 years in prison and 20 years of post-release supervision. It is unclear if he will have to register as a sexual offender.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Mount Vernon Man Accused Of Breaking Leg Of Kitten, SPCA Says

A Westchester man is facing charges for allegedly breaking the leg of an 8-week-old kitten, the SPCA announced. In Mount Vernon, law enforcement authorities received reports that a kitten had been struck with a broomstick, prompting a multi-agency investigation led by the SPCA of Westchester’s Humane Law Enforcement Unit.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Daily Voice

MS-13 Member From Brentwood Admits To Three Memorial Day Weekend Murders

An MS-13 gang member has pleaded guilty to three murders on Long Island. Jhonny Contreras, age 28, of Brentwood, a member of the Brentwood Locos Salvatruchas clique of La Mara Salvatrucha, also known as the MS-13, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, May 17 in federal court in Central Islip to racketeering and related firearms charges in connection with his participation in three murders, said the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.
BRENTWOOD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Patchogue, NY
Patchogue, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Of Victim On Road In Hamden

A 15-year-old Connecticut boy is facing charges in a shooting that sent a 22-year-old victim to the hospital last year. Officers in New Haven County responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Oberlin Road in Hamden at about 6 p.m. on May 26, 2021, according to the Hamden Police Department.
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Enters, Exits Stranger's Apartment During Rye Foot Pursuit, Police Say

A wanted man from Westchester County is behind bars after leading officers on a foot chase that included a detour through a stranger’s home, according to police. Marquise Roberson, age 33, of Peekskill, was arrested Sunday, May 15, after his wife’s grandmother called police in Rye and said he was banging on her front door, authorities said.
RYE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Day Care Center#Long Island#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

US Marshals Nab Fugitive In Asbury Park Shooting: Prosecutor

A 29-year-old fugitive in a Jersey Shore shooting has been arrested by US Marshals, authorities said. Stephon Keys, of Neptune Township, was charged with first-degree attempted murder and several related weapons offenses, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. The shooting took place earlier this year in Asbury Park.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Pair Sentenced In Deadly NJ Barbershop Shooting

Two men have been sentenced to a combined 45 years in state prison for their roles in the deadly shooting of a 34-year-old man in a New Jersey barbershop, authorities announced. Tayyab A. Ware, 31, of Augusta, Georgia, was sentenced to 35 years and a $25,000 restitution payment to the...
AUGUSTA, GA
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Hit-Run Crash That Killed Old Navy Employee In Jersey City

A 22-year-old Jersey City man has been arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of a 36-year-old beloved Old Navy employee last November, authorities announced. Kristopher Khusial has been accused of hitting Phillip Delancy at 740 Route 440 around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 2021, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Delancy was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center after being struck, and pronounced dead at approximately 10:25 p.m.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Stafford Gunman Headbutts Deputy During Arrest: Police

A 23-year-old gunman had charges piled on after officials say he shot and stabbed someone before attacking a sheriff's deputy over the weekend. Ryan Madden, of Spotsylvania, is accused of attacking a Stafford man on Saturday, May 14, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. The…
STAFFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Buffalo Mass Shooter 'Cut And Pasted' Earlier Manifestos: NJ Prosecutor

The Buffalo mass shooter who called several New Jersey communities "deplorable," cut and pasted large sections of earlier manifestos in his diatribe, authorities said. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer issued a statement on Tuesday, May 17, saying that there are no direct threats to any local communities as implied by a 180-page manifesto authored by the alleged Buffalo shooter.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Baby Rescued From Parked Car In Merrick

A Long Island woman is facing charges after a baby had to be rescued from a parked car. The 5-month-old boy was found alone by a good Samaritan just after 10 a.m. Monday, May 16 in Merrick, near the HomeGoods store on Merrick Road, according to Nassau County Police. The...
MERRICK, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
273K+
Followers
42K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy