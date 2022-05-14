ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson upbeat over Liam Boyce’s Scottish Cup final hopes

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lf4lL_0fe8uXUy00

Robbie Neilson is hopeful a groin problem will not keep Hearts top-scorer Liam Boyce out of next weekend’s Scottish Cup final.

The Northern Irish striker was forced off just 12 minutes into Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Rangers in their final cinch Premiership match of the season.

The two teams meet again next weekend at Hampden and Neilson is optimistic the issue will not rule Boyce out.

“It was just a tight groin,” said the Hearts manager. “He thinks it’s just a tightness. That’s all it is.

“As soon as there was any issue we just got him off. There’s no point in taking any risks. It will just be dependent on the next day or two if it is just a tightness.”

Neilson was disappointed to see his team finish off a positive league campaign with a defeat.

“I thought it was one of those games with an end-of-season feel about it,” he said. “Rangers made loads of changes, we made a lot of changes as well. There was no real intensity to the game to be honest with you. That was the disappointment for us.

“Yes, we’re trying to get guys as fit as we can get them for next week, but there are two sides of it. There’s disappointment about the performance, but also we kind of expected it a little bit with the rustiness of some of them coming back into the game.

“When you play for Hearts and you’re playing one of the Old Firm at Tynecastle you need to be up for it. There were periods of the game when we weren’t aggressive enough.

“We didn’t get the press on and allowed them to play through. Because we made a number of changes, putting guys in who hadn’t played together, you get that sometimes.”

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was delighted with the way his side performed, despite making 10 changes and leaving out all his main men ahead of Wednesday’s Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.

“It was very pleasing,” he told Rangers TV. “It was the last game before two finals, so I decided to change the team and give players some rest.

“I was really impressed by the win and the way we played. You couldn’t see the changes we had made, especially with so many youngsters on the pitch. I think they performed really well. We dominated against a very good side with a very young team. I’m very proud.”

Teenager Cole McKinnon came off the bench to seal the win with a goal on his debut.

“It was great to see Cole in the first team,” said Van Bronckhorst. “I’m really pleased for him with this special moment.”

Looking ahead to Wednesday’s Europa League final, Van Bronckhorst added: “It’s going to be amazing, a fantastic occasion. We will bring as many supporters as we can. We have to enjoy the occasion but make it a memorable night in Seville.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

It has been a crazy journey – Ryan Jack recalls Rangers’ European exploits

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack spoke of his “crazy” journey to the Europa League final just 24 hours before the showdown with Eintracht Frankfurt. At the pre-match media conference in Seville, the Scotland international was referred back to Rangers’ embarrassing 2-0 Europa League qualifying defeat by Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn in 2017, which saw them exit 2-1 on aggregate.
ARLINGTON, TX
newschain

Brice Samba the hero as Nottingham Forest reach play-off final

Brice Samba saved three penalties as Nottingham Forest reached the Sky Bet Championship play-off final courtesy of a nerve-shredding 3-2 shootout win over Sheffield United. The Blades had dragged themselves back into this semi-final despite losing the first leg 2-1 and trailing at the City Ground to Brennan Johnson’s opener as second-half goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and John Fleck took the tie to extra-time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Boyce
Person
Robbie Neilson
newschain

Ruined Mariupol forever etched in Ukraine’s history

The ruined seaside city of Mariupol, whose capture has become a key Russian objective, is now irrevocably etched into Ukrainian history, regardless of the outcome of the war. In the end, a small group of outgunned and outmanned nationalist fighters held out for months, drawing Russian airstrikes, artillery and tank fire down upon the massive Azovstal steel plant, where they made their last stand.
POLITICS
newschain

Labour holds vote pressuring Boris Johnson to set out emergency budget

Labour will challenge Tory MPs to back a vote pressuring Boris Johnson to commit to an emergency budget addressing the cost-of-living crisis. The Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have been resisting demands to set out new tax-and-spend measures to alleviate the squeeze. Some Conservative backbenchers accept an emergency budget...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Cup#Rangers Tv#Northern Irish#Hearts
newschain

PM says ‘we should be getting on’ with Crossrail 2

Boris Johnson has called for another multibillion-pound railway to be built in London after marking the completion of Crossrail. The Prime Minister said the Government would back Crossrail 2 – a proposed north-south rail link across London – but the capital’s businesses would need to develop a plan to pay for it.
TRAFFIC
newschain

David Lammy urges Boris Johnson to quit amid partygate furore

David Lammy has accused the Government of “laughing” at the public after a bottle of Champagne from the Tory chairman was auctioned off as a “souvenir of partygate”. Speaking at a protest opposite Downing Street on a wet Sunday afternoon, the shadow foreign secretary labelled Boris Johnson a “travesty” and called on him to resign.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Independent probe points to Israeli gunfire in journalist death

As Israel and the Palestinians wrangle over the investigation into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, several independent groups have launched their own probes. And one open-source research team said its initial findings lent support to Palestinian witnesses who said she was killed by Israeli gunfire. The...
MIDDLE EAST
newschain

Thomasina Miers on sustainability, Mexican food without the meat, and why avocados aren’t for everyday

Mexican cuisine might conjure up images of tacos al pastor (with barbeque pork), meat-packed enchiladas or fish-topped tostadas – but Thomasina Miers says, historically, Mexican fare is much more heavily focussed on fruit and vegetables.“It’s one of the most biodiverse countries in the world and the foundations of the diet are corn, beans, the courgette plant, tomatoes, chilies and wild herbs,” says Miers, 46. Mexico has around 50,000 native plant species (by some estimates), with some 200 varieties of chilli alone, compared with the UK and Ireland’s 1,500 or so.
RECIPES
newschain

Tom Cruise expresses desire to land helicopter in Trafalgar Square

Tom Cruise wants to follow in the Duke of Edinburgh’s footsteps and land a helicopter in an iconic London landmark. The Hollywood A-lister was a special guest at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, introducing The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery at the open-air arena in Windsor. The...
WORLD
newschain

Stormont parties divided over Truss legislation on NI Protocol

The smaller Stormont parties are divided in their response to the UK’s decision to bring forward legislation that will disapply elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol. The Alliance Party and the SDLP expressed concern following Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’s announcement that a new law would be introduced to change parts of the post-Brexit deal.
POLITICS
newschain

What the papers say – May 16

Monday’s front pages are dominated by emergency talks between Boris Johnson and Northern Ireland’s political leaders in a bid to break a Stormont deadlock caused by post-Brexit trading arrangements. The Independent, the Daily Express, the i and The Daily Telegraph all lead with the deepening row over the...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
135K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy