Improved Public Access Announced For Hempstead State Park

The observation deck at Hempstead Lake State Park. Photo Credit: Flickr/Gov. Kathy Hochul

Some improvements have been completed at one of Long Island’s most popular parks.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the completion of a near $4 million improvement project at the Hempstead Lake State Park to enhance public access to the park and lake, which represents the largest body of freshwater in Nassau County.

The project includes the creation of nearly five miles of trails that can be used for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, as well as improved connections to the lake and ponds with a new kayak launch and fishing pier.

“These improvements will expand much-needed access to outdoor recreation for Long Island families while making the community more resilient to future storms," Hochul said.

"The ongoing transformation of Hempstead Lake State Park will help protect Hewlett Bay, reduce flood risk, provide visitors with enhanced recreational opportunities, and educate the next generation of Long Islanders about the environmental challenges facing the region.”

With the project complete, officials highlighted other recently completed work at the park that include:

A new ADA-compliant fishing pier on Hempstead Lake with light-piercing decks for enhanced fish habitat;

A new 20-foot observation tower that provides panoramic views:

A new elevated walkway that provides ADA access to the tower;

A new ADA compliant kayak launch with a drop-off ramp;

Two raised crosswalks with solar flashing stop signs;

New 10-foot wide trails with stone dust optimized for equestrian riding;

New stairs and handrails providing safe public access to the lake.

“Parks are one of our most vital environmental assets,” Governor's Office of Storm Recovery Executive Director Katie Brennan said. “These improvements to Hempstead Lake State Park enhance resiliency, expand access to recreation, and strengthen the community's social connections to nature and the watershed.

“We are proud that the park serves as an example for how New York is leading the way on adapting to climate change and building our next generation of resiliency leaders.”

The improvements are part of a larger $47 million transformation of Hempstead Lake State Park.

“Hempstead Lake State Park is a Long Island treasure and I applaud the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation for the important improvements they added to the park. Hempstead Lake State Park's upgrades will enhance accessibility for Long Island residents, allowing many more visitors to enjoy its scenic green spaces, miles of adventure, and healthy recreational activities,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said in a statement.

Sen. Chuck Schumer added: “Not only are those funds making the park and surrounding communities more resilient, they are improving public safety and access so more Long Islanders can advantage of all the park has to offer, just in time for summer.”

Other ongoing improvements at Hempstead Lake include renovations at the gatehouse and South Pond inlet house, with the Hempstead Lake facility to receive new operable sluice gates that will allow park staff to control lake levels prior to and during storms.

Repairs are also planned for the stone face of the Hempstead Lake Dam to comply with safety regulations from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Those improvements are expected to be completed no later than September.

“I am so excited to see the outstanding projects at Hempstead Lake State Park come to fruition with fun recreational activities for all ages,” Assemblymember Judy Griffin said. “The residents of Assembly District 21 and visitors will enjoy the beautiful new hiking, biking, and horseback riding trails along with a new fishing pier and kayak launch.

“We are so fortunate to have this pristine state park in our community and I thank all the agencies involved in providing these enhancements, upgrades, and accessibility to the public,” she continued. “I look forward to the completion of the future projects that are all part of the $47 million transformation of Hempstead Lake State Park."

