PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested after pulling out a gun and shooting at several people at a block party in the early hours of Sunday. According to a release from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in around 12:50 a.m. on Sunday in reference to a gun firing at a social gathering in the area of the 400 block of Hodge Road in Perry.

PERRY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO