Japan Day Parade in NYC: What streets will be closed in Manhattan?

By AJ Jondonero
 3 days ago

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The inaugural Japan Day Parade on Saturday drew big crowds across New York City.

The event aims to celebrate and recognize Japanese culture and history, promote the friendship between the United States and Japan and strengthen the solidarity of the Japanese American community, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. George Takei served as the parade’s grand marshall. The opening ceremony kicked off at 12:30 p.m., while the parade started at 1 p.m.

In light of the day’s festivities, many streets were closed off in Manhattan. The city’s Department of Transit released a full list of streets that people all over the city should take note of in order to avoid traffic.

The following streets in Manhattan will be fully closed at the NYPD’s discretion, according to the Department of Transit:

  • Central Park West between West 86th Street and West 84th Street
  • West 85th Street – West 81st between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
  • Central Park West between West 86th Street and West 66th Street
  • West 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
  • Central Park West between West 68th Street and West 69th Street
  • West 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
  • West 68th Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway
  • West 69th Street between Central Park West and Broadway
  • West 72nd Street and West 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
  • West 67th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

The parade, which is free and open to all, was followed by a street fair with authentic Japanese food booths.

