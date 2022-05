Larry L. Norton passed away at 9:05 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Stonecreek Nursing & Rehab Center. Larry was a member of the Oaks Church of God, and had attended various Churches of God as his job moved him around the country. He served as Sunday School Superintendent, served on many church boards, taught Sunday School for many years. Larry was always active with church music and was a member of the West KY Gospel Music Association. Larry had the good servant attitude wanting to serve his church and others. Larry was retired from the KY Division of Forestry after 30 years of service.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO