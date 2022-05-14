Mr. Gregory John Knoll, 56

Taylor Lynn Morrow, age 15, of Paducah, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Taylor was born in Fort Benning, Georgia on September 25, 2006 to David and Brandie Morrow. She was an eighth grade student at Lone Oak Middle School where she sang in the LOMS choir and her friends knew her as being a unique blend of kind, caring and funny. Taylor loved all animals, but was especially fond of horses which led to her volunteering at Cassidy’s Cause. She had an eclectic interest in music, art and baking but her favorite hobby was spending time with her friends and family. She was a member of Faith Center of Paducah.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO