Gilbertsville, KY

Mr. Gregory John Knoll, 56

 3 days ago

Mr. Gregory John Knoll, 56 of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, May 11th, 2022 at his residence. A native of Chicago, Illinois, Mr. Knoll was the son of Donald Raymond Knoll and the late...

Marshall County Daily

Sue Mallory Dunigan, 74

Sue Mallory Dunigan, age 74, of Benton, Kentucky passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at Mercy Health Hospital in Paducah. She was born on July 27, 1947 in Terre Haute, Indiana to her late parents, Forrest and Harriett Mallory. Sue loved shopping, flowers, camping and babysitting her grandchildren. She was a member of Briensburg Baptist Church.
BENTON, KY
Marshall County Daily

Anthony ‘Tony’ Dalton, 56

Anthony ‘Tony’ Dalton, 56, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Baptist Health Paducah. Tony was born on August 22, 1965 in Ironton, Ohio. He was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University.He was an Engineer for Toyota and lived several years in Lexington before he moved to Paducah.
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

Mr. Harry Michael “Mike” Dill, 78

Mr. Harry Michael “Mike” Dill, age 78, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Clarksville, Tennessee. Mr. Dill was born January 18, 1944, in Gadsden, Alabama, to the late Harry Malone Dill and Hilda Ledford Dill. Mike...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Marshall County Daily

Mr. Charles Richard Cope, 75

Mr. Charles Richard Cope, age 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray, Kentucky. Mr. Cope was born on August 25, 1946, in Calloway County, Kentucky to the late Lonnie R. Cope and Lilela Boggess Cope. He retired from Sager Glove Company. Mr. Cope was a faithful member of the Ledbetter Baptist Church and taught the Adult Men’s Sunday School Class for several years.
MURRAY, KY
Marshall County Daily

Mr. Tim “Biggen” Chaney, 63

Mr. Tim “Biggen” Chaney, age 63, of Kirksey, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Arrangements are currently incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
KIRKSEY, KY
Marshall County Daily

Locals take top honors at Kentucky Lake Open Skeet Tournament

The 63rd Annual Kentucky Lake Open Skeet Tournament held at the Chief Paduke Gun Club this weekend with 40 shooters from six states (including Arizona). The results are as follows:. Doubles Champ Ken Ford of Sharpe, Ky 98/100. 12g Champ Jody Stevenson of Calvert City, Ky 100/100. 20g Champ Josh...
CALVERT CITY, KY
Marshall County Daily

Taylor Lynn Morrow, 15

Taylor Lynn Morrow, age 15, of Paducah, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Taylor was born in Fort Benning, Georgia on September 25, 2006 to David and Brandie Morrow. She was an eighth grade student at Lone Oak Middle School where she sang in the LOMS choir and her friends knew her as being a unique blend of kind, caring and funny. Taylor loved all animals, but was especially fond of horses which led to her volunteering at Cassidy’s Cause. She had an eclectic interest in music, art and baking but her favorite hobby was spending time with her friends and family. She was a member of Faith Center of Paducah.
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

Larry L. Norton, 86

Larry L. Norton passed away at 9:05 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Stonecreek Nursing & Rehab Center. Larry was a member of the Oaks Church of God, and had attended various Churches of God as his job moved him around the country. He served as Sunday School Superintendent, served on many church boards, taught Sunday School for many years. Larry was always active with church music and was a member of the West KY Gospel Music Association. Larry had the good servant attitude wanting to serve his church and others. Larry was retired from the KY Division of Forestry after 30 years of service.
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

May 15th, 2022 Vehicle Pursuit

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office received information that Tennessee authorities were pursuing a Dodge Charger on Interstate 69 at around 12 A.M. Deputy Chandler Sirls and Kentucky State Trooper Garret Clark were stationary on the Interstate in an attempt to intercept the vehicle. Tennessee authorities lost sight of the vehicle but provided a description.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Marshall County Daily

William “Willy T” Thornton, 35

William “Willy T” Thornton, 35, of Calvert City passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Marshall County Hospital. William was a Furnace Operator at CCMA. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles, fishing, and cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs. Surviving is his wife, Destiny Thornton; four children, William Carson...
CALVERT CITY, KY
Marshall County Daily

Mr. Ronald G. Farris, 77

Mr. Ronald G. Farris, 77, of Benton, KY died Friday, May 13, 2022 at Mercy Healthcare in Paducah, KY. Mr. Farris was born on March 26, 1945 in Murray, KY to the late Leon and Dorothy Moore Farris. He was a 1963 graduate of Calloway County High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Farris was constantly helping someone in need whether it was volunteering to transport veterans to medical visits or lending a hand for disaster relief. He was a member of American Legion in Calvert City, as well as, a member of Hamlin Baptist Church.
MURRAY, KY
Marshall County Daily

Miracle League partners with Calvert City Lions Club

Benton, KY (May 16, 2022) Marshall County Parks is excited to announce a partnership with the Calvert City Lions Club for a fundraising drive to benefit the Miracle League of Western Kentucky. The Lions Club has generously agreed to match any donation that comes in during the months of May and June up to $5000.
BENTON, KY
Marshall County Daily

Mr. Donald Wilhelm, 81

Mr. Donald Wilhelm, 81, of Almo, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Spring Creek Healthcare. Mr. Wilhelm was born on September 22, 1940 in Ventura, CA to the late Charles and Emma Christine Hodges Wilhelm. Donald proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of Murray Masonic Lodge #105, Royal Order of Eastern Star and Shriner’s. After retiring as Road Supervisor from Caltrans in Ventura, he moved to Murray to watch his grandchildren grow up. He cherished his time visiting and eating lunch with friends at the Senior Citizens Center in Murray. Donald was an avid golfer and will be dearly missed by many.
MURRAY, KY
Marshall County Daily

Mr. Arthur Heinz, 88

Mr. Arthur Heinz, 88, of Murray, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Arrangements are currently incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Arthur Heinz by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes...
MURRAY, KY
Marshall County Daily

Injury Collision: May 14th, 2022

On Friday, May 13th, 2022, at 1:50pm, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision at the 1600 block of Lovelaceville Florence Station Road East. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Adams of Boaz, KY, was operating a 1998 Chevrolet Impala, traveling west on Lovelaceville Florence Station Road. At the same...
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest

[If you, or someone you know is struggling with drug use, help is available through our Badges of Hope program. We want to help you before an arrest is necessary. 270-444-4719 http://www.mccrackencountysheriff.com/badgesofhope.php]. On May 14th at approximately 3:00pm, a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Marshall County Daily

Kentucky State Police Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting in Marshall County

UPDATE: BENTON, Ky. (May 17, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is continuing the investigation into the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Monday, May 16, 2022, at approximately 2:10 p.m. CST in Marshall County. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed has been identified as Chief Deputy Jody Cash. Chief Deputy Cash also served as a KSP Trooper from 2011 until 2018 when he retired at the rank of Sergeant.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Marshall County Daily

May 17th Primary Election Results for Marshall County

Kentucky State Police Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting in Marshall County. Kentucky State Police Utilizes DNA Technology to Solve Missing Person Case. Surprise Litter of Rare Red Wolves Born at the Woodlands Nature Station. Lady Marshals advance to district title game against Calloway County. Shooting confirmed at Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Marshall County Daily

On May 14, 2022 David Slagle was arrested and lodged in the Logan County Detention Center. Wanted Murder Suspect

On May 14, 2022 David Slagle was arrested and lodged in the Logan County Detention Center. KSP Post 2 conducts Murder Investigation in Todd County. Clifty, KY, (Todd County) – On Friday, May 13, 2022, at approximately 9:05 A.M. the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 2 was requested by the Todd County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a shooting on Heltsley Road.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
Marshall County Daily

Lady Marshals advance to district title game against Calloway County

With Monday’s 12-1 win over Chrisitan Fellowship in the 4th District semi-final, the Lady Marshals advance to their 16th straight championship game since the 2006 season. Head Coach Mallory Newton also earned her 100th win since taking over the program in 2018. They will meet Calloway County, who beat...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY

