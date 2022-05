First and foremost I bleed pinstripes but I am a realist as well. Our beloved Bombers caught a break with the schedule. We have started off with the underbelly of our schedule and we are doing what we have to do, running roughshod on it. It is how our Yankees have operated for years. Take advantage of the weaker teams and play reasonably well against the very good teams. We did this in 2019 when we last won the East. This quick start enables us to get through injuries (you know they are coming because they do for all MLB teams at some point in the season) and a rough patch without putting us in a position where we are playing catch up like we have the last couple of years.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO