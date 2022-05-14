ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Pioli urges AC Milan to focus on Atalanta game with title in sight

By Reuters
 3 days ago
May 14 (Reuters) - AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli urged his players to focus on their home match against Atalanta on Sunday and not worry about Inter Milan's match, with the Serie A title within touching distance.

Milan could become champions if they beat Atalanta on Sunday and rivals Inter Milan, who are second, drop points at Cagliari later the same day.

Milan are top of the league on 80 points, two ahead of Inter, with two matches each left to play.

"We must only focus on the match and that will determine what will happen next," Pioli told reporters on Saturday.

"I won't think about Inter's game, I don't care. We don't need more motivation than what we already have because we are already at the top in these terms."

Milan, who are on a 14-match unbeaten run in the league, are aiming to win the Serie A title for the first time since 2011.

"All the players are focused and motivated, just like me. We'll get on the bus with positive energy and fans ready to support us for 95 minutes," Pioli added.

The Italian coach hoped that striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has struggled with a knee injury for much of the season, would stay with the club next campaign.

The Sweden international, who has won four Scudettos during his career, will see out his Milan contract in June.

"I hope it won't be his last game at San Siro," Pioli said of Ibrahimovic, who has scored eight goals in 26 matches in all competitions for Milan this term.

"He is a great champion, and I don't only refer to the technical aspect. I respect him so much, Zlatan is smart enough to decide his future," Pioli added.

