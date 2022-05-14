ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

The baby formula shortage is one manifestation of a supply chain crisis worsened by climate change

By Matthew Rozsa
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XL4B7_0fe8s4Io00

As the economy continues to falter, the name of the game is product shortages. Supply chain disruptions have left grocery store shelves bare, forced gamers to suffer console and headset shortages and led to microchip shortages across the electronics industry. Higher prices for consumer goods are partly a result of such shortages. Now that Republicans are drawing attention to a baby food shortage, the question seems to have been politicized: Should the supply chain issues be blamed on the party which holds power?

The answer is that our supply chain issues are global in scope — and in more ways than one. The product shortages are caused by the fact that most of our goods are transported across long distances to be used for manufacturing, sold or otherwise utilized. Imagine a giant spiderweb stretching all across the planet. Like a baseball smashing through each strand, unexpected problems can destroy key routes that allow our supply chains to operate.

That is why climate change in particular is expected to lead to many more product shortages. Dr. Thomas Goldsby, a professor of supply chain management at the University of Tennessee — Knoxville's Haslam College of Business, tells Salon that volatile and unpredictable weather patterns will fundamentally change our economy.

"The frequency and severity of these unpredictable weather patterns alters consumer shopping behaviors and also the provisions that companies take to address them," Goldsby explained. "Companies have to build in more redundancy in their production and distribution networks to compensate for this volatility — and that all comes at higher costs."

In addition to altering consumer behavior, scientists agree that climate change will alter the physical landscape in a profound and transformative fashion. For one thing, sea levels are expected to rise; even as that happens, heat waves will cause widespread droughts. Both of these things will have consequences for the economy.

Want more health and science stories in your inbox? Subscribe to Salon's weekly newsletter The Vulgar Scientist.

"Take the alarmingly low levels of Lake Mead that supplies vital water to parts of Nevada, Arizona and California," Goldsby pointed out. "Water supplies are cut and farms lack essential hydration to make them viable. Quality of life for non-farmers gets affected, too. I'm hearing the term 'climate refugees' with more frequency."

As is so often the case when it comes to climate change, marginalized communities are expected to take a disproportionate hit. As Shahram Azhar, an assistant professor of economics at Bucknell University, wrote to Salon last year that "climate change has a demonstrably negative effect on the planet's natural ecosystem (pests, coral bleaching etc.) which is pivotal for agrarian production. For working-class people, this basically means more food insecurity, malnourishment, and poverty through rising food prices on the one hand and instability in jobs and incomes on the other."

It is tragically unsurprising that climate change, is going to hit marginalized groups most hard when it starts to shut down supply chains. These expansive supply chains exist in large part because wealthy interest groups wanted to exploit cheap labor, says University of Massachusetts Amherst economist emeritus Richard Wolff. That is why the supply chain breakdown can be described as a "global" problem in more ways than one. Not only is it heavily impacted by global events like climate change, but supply chain breakdowns exist because of globalization.

"Basically starting around the 1970s and 1980s, there was a dramatic acceleration of something that had been going on for a long time — the movement of jobs, initially in manufacturing although it has since spread to services as well," Wolff told Salon. "And the impetus was profit, as always. Profit is the bottom line. Profit is the goal of enterprise because that's what capitalism does. And thanks in part to the technology of the internet and the technology of jet travel, which became normalized in those years, it was now possible to take advantage, and there were political conditions as well of much cheaper labor elsewhere in the world."

As wages in Western democracies like the United States went up, companies realized they could increase their profit margins by manufacturing different products at various points all over the globe. With transportation and communication costs down, this would prove cheaper than using domestic labor. Once the inevitable lengthy supply chains were created, businesses could then claim that this was an inevitable outgrowth of the economy, as opposed to being the accumulation of deliberate choices that would likely not have been made if our global economic system wasn't profit-driven.

"Capitalists are always stimulated, when wages go up, to find a workaround, a way to avoid paying them," Wolff explained, elaborating that this spans from automation to outsourcing jobs. In the process, they leave consumers vulnerable to disruptions caused by environmental issues — and this even predated the age of climate change.

"When we created dust bowls in various areas back in the 1920s and 1930s, it permanently altered the landscape of this country in terms of where people live and work and so forth," Wolff explained, referring to a series of dust storms that swept the American midwest due to poor agricultural practices. "Once you make the thing global by moving abroad, then you obviously become vulnerable to droughts and floods and anything else that happens now, not just in the continental US, but on a global scale. You either have to take the steps to avoid climate change, or you spend the money to accommodate the adjustment process that is involved."

Wolff added, "The problem with capitalism is these issues take time and money, and they don't want to do either."

Comments / 243

rob
3d ago

Lmao! These climate change articles are really getting bizarre, you can find all the baby formula you need at the southern border,… problem solved. The root cause is this administration!

Reply(26)
174
Ann Gables
3d ago

They've known about the shortage since Feburary. The US government is the largest buyer of baby formula through WIX! Three months later, they've done nothing to fix it. They consider American babies just clumps of cells.

Reply(1)
89
Leland Jones
3d ago

Sending pallets of baby formula to illegals on the southern boarder has nothing to do with climate BS… we all saw the videos the other day. 🙄

Reply(9)
80
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Climate Science#Consumer Behavior#World Economy#Republicans
ScienceAlert

Turns Out All That Plastic Currently Sitting in US Landfills Is Worth BILLIONS of Dollars

In 2019, the United States sent an average of US$7.2 billion dollars worth of plastic to landfill, according to new estimates from the Department of Energy (DOE). When considering the price of manufacturing, marketing and processing all that trashed material, the costs to the economy are significant. Nor does that consider the environmental price of plastic pollution.
ENVIRONMENT
Mic

Biden just canceled plans to open up massive new oil drilling operations

In Alaska, there is a 180-mile stretch of watershed known as the Cook Inlet. For nearly five years, about 1 million acres of land off the shore of this area, which stretches from the Gulf of Alaska to Anchorage and is home to several endangered species, were up for auction — available for gas companies to bid on and use to drill for oil. That is no longer the case. On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced that it will not go forward with any sales in the region.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Daily Mail

Fears farmers will be ravaged by a second mouse plague that destroyed millions of dollars' worth of crops last year

Farmers are being urged to be on the lookout for mice in their paddocks amid reports of increased numbers of the rodents across Australia's rural regions. Australia's government science agency says farmers have reported increased mice activity in northern NSW, central Queensland, north western Victoria, the Yorke Peninsula in South Australia and the wheat belt in Western Australia.
AGRICULTURE
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
CNBC

Here's why food shortages are unlikely to occur in the U.S.

The war in Ukraine is putting a massive strain on the global food supply. Food prices are rising at historic rates, while prices for commodities like wheat and corn are at their highest levels in a decade. Despite those factors, experts don't expect food shortages to occur in the United...
AGRICULTURE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Alaska becomes the 31st state to report the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial or backyard flock

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) reports the confirmation of of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial, backyard flock (non-poultry) in Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Alaska. Samples from the flock were confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames,...
ALASKA STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
16K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy