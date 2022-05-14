Bellevue Mayor accused of electioneering on Primary Election Day
(Bellevue, NE) — The incumbent Mayor of Bellevue is accused of electioneering. The Election Commissioner says Sarpy County poll workers asked Mayor Rusty...kfab.iheart.com
Not shocked. Hike is a joke, and losing his postion as bellevue mayor would stop all his sketchy real estate deals he's done between his real estate company and the city.
