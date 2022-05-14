Bellevue Mayor accused of electioneering on Primary Election Day

(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Charter Convention begins today. The meetings happen every ten years where city leaders consider changes to the city charter. Mayor Jean Stothert says she's considering several changes to the charter, including changing the way the mayor is addressed from the wording "he", changing protocol for when the mayor's out of town, and changing when city elections take place. Any changes to the charter must be recommended within the next ten weeks.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO