Pinellas County, FL

Baby found lying in feces-covered crib at Florida home, deputies say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County deputies arrested a woman Friday morning after they found a child a bad state of health during a domestic dispute, according to arrest documents.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Doreen Wakefield, 21, battered her girlfriend after getting into a fight with her and shoving her through a door around 2:25 a.m.

Milton man injured in Ala. motorcycle crash, dies almost 2 weeks later

An affidavit said the couple were intoxicated at the time and fought in front of a baby in the home, who was described as being under a year old. Another document said Wakefield had the child in her hands during the fight.

After Wakefield was arrested, the baby was discovered to be lying their own feces “in a crib covered in fecal matter,” according to a deputy.

The deputy wrote that the baby was sucking on a pacifier covered in fecal matter and was in a blanket soaked with urine and other human waste.

The baby had sores on their groin and thighs, which the deputy said could have been from chafing or sitting in its own urine for a long time. There was also no food in the area for the child, according to the affidavit.

Wakefield was charged with neglect of a child and domestic battery.

Comments / 41

Nina Sutton
3d ago

OMGOSH!!! Please don't give her that baby back!! Put it up for adoption, let someone adopt that poor little thing and give it the love it needs and deserves. Those 2 certainly don't need that baby nor do they know how to take care of it or want to.

Reply
49
Philly76
3d ago

Sterilize this woman and every other person that abuses, in any way, a child.. CP continues to not do their job. children are given back to the abusers without the proper supervision and end up doing it same, or worse killing the child! Our system is broken and children live with abuse, it's so sad?

Reply(1)
31
LMFRN
3d ago

Nothing but trash. So many want a sweet baby of their own and can’t. Adoption, sign your rights over.

Reply
37
