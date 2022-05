TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At about 1 a.m. today, Toledo police responded to a call about someone firing a gun at the Greenbelt Place apartments, just off of Cherry Street. When arriving on the scene, police found one man had been shot at least once in the chest. The man was found in his sister’s apartment. He was taken to a local hospital shortly after police arrived.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO