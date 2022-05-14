Public Health Alert Issued For Ready-To-Eat General Tso Chicken Meals

Authorities have issued a public health alert over ready-to-eat General Tso Chicken meals that were sold at markets, including in New York.

The meals may contain milk, which is not declared on the store’s product label, according to the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The organization said the meals were prepared and sold at Weis Markets stores between April 13 and May 11, 2022. They have sell-by dates of April 13 through May 15.

Included in the public health alert are the following products:

Deli compartment containers containing “Weis GENERAL TSO CHICKEN FAMILY MEAL Serving Size 1 cup Calories 500

Deli compartment containers containing “Weis GENERAL TSO CHICKEN SMALL MEAL Serving Size 1 cup Calories 500

Deli compartment containers containing “Weis GENERAL TSO MEAL Serving Size 1 each Calories 910

The alert was issued after Weis Market employees reported that they had been using chicken products containing milk ingredients but did not update store labels for General Tso Chicken meals to include milk as an ingredient.

So far there have been no reports of illness stemming from the error.

Consumers who may have bought the affected products are being asked to return them or toss them out.

Those with questions can contact Weis Markets at 1-866-999-9347, option 5, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.