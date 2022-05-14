ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Woman jailed after fleeing from MCSO, arrest was on her “bucket list”

By ABC7 News
 3 days ago
Monroe County Sheriff's Office

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old Homestead woman was arrested Thursday morning after fleeing from a Deputy and professing that getting arrested was on her bucket list.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the woman identified as Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was charged with fleeing and eluding.

Deputies spotted a Toyota sedan speeding and driving recklessly southbound on Card Sound Road around 7:47 a.m. and pursued the vehicle.

According to MCSO, the Toyota did not stop and continued southbound until finally stopping at the 3-way intersection at County Road 905.

The suspect told deputies that getting arrested was on her bucket list since high school.

Douglas was taken to the Monroe County jail.

Further information is unknown at this time.

Count on ABC7 to provide updates as the story develops.

