Honey is one of the oldest sweeteners in history. It has been used for its flavor-enhancing properties, as well as its health benefits, since the very beginning of written history in 2100 B.C., according to The Spruce Eats. But while this ingredient is older than the written word itself, it is making a new appearance in an unexpected place this spring. The popular donut chain Krispy Kreme has just announced that it will be launching a new line of Honey Doughnuts, which will feature three different varieties of the brand's famous donuts, now flavored with drizzles of sweet honey, according to Chew Boom.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO