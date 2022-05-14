ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

No question, Rays keep making no-hitter history

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TQof9_0fe8mbnK00
Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers, center, shakes hands with manager Joe Maddon after throwing a no-hitter against the Rays on Tuesday in Anaheim, Calif. [ ASHLEY LANDIS | Associated Press ]

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Joe Maddon ducked into the food room in the Angels clubhouse on Wednesday, the morning after Reid Detmers had thrown his no-hitter against the Rays.

“Someone said, ‘So how many of those have you seen,’” Maddon relayed. “I said, ‘Well ... ‘”

In managing the Rays from 2006-14, Maddon saw five — the one Matt Garza threw for them in July 2010, and four thrown against them (of six total) in barely more than three years.

Officially, it was a 508-game stretch from Mark Buehrle’s perfect game on July 23, 2009, to Felix Hernandez’s perfect game Aug. 15, 2012, with two others 43 games apart in 2010: Dallas Braden’s Mother’s Day perfect game May 9 and Edwin Jackson’s eight-walk, 149-pitch no-no on June 25.

At the time, it seemed like less.

So much so that Maddon in 2010 added a photo to his Tropicana Field office desk of Pants Rowland, who managed the 1917 White Sox, the only team to reach the World Series after being no-hit twice in the same season. He also further channeled Rowland that September in arranging a “Loudmouth Pants Rowland Road Trip” with players and staff sporting ostentatious golf slacks.

Even though it had been nearly 10 years since their last blanking, with Detmers’ Tuesday masterpiece, the five times the Rays have been no-hit since the start of the 2009 are the most in the majors over that span, matching the Mariners and Padres.

Add in Derek Lowe’s 2002 no-hitter for Boston against them, and the Rays have been blanked the second most in the majors (since their 1998 inception), one behind the Padres’ seven.

If you were wondering, Maddon, between stints with the Angels (as a coach and manager), Rays and Cubs, has by his count seen 10 no-hitters, including four perfect games thrown against his clubs.

“It’s ridiculous,” he said. “I’ve been that guy. I’m the Forrest Gump of no-hitters.”

First-hand experience

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CSj2A_0fe8mbnK00
Corey Kluber celebrates his no-hitter against the Rangers while he was with the Yankees last year. [ TONY GUTIERREZ | Associated Press ]

Several current Rays had previous no-hitter experience. Harold Ramirez was on the Indians team that got blanked last September by Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader. “We didn’t hit anything that night,” Ramirez said. “(Tuesday) we hit some hard, but at people. (Detmers) got lucky.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn6rd_0fe8mbnK00

Catcher Mike Zunino caught a no-no for Seattle (James Paxton, 2018) and was on the bench for another (Hisashi Iwakuma, 2015), and came close twice with the Rays. “Catching one is way better (than being no-hit),” he said.

Manuel Margot was with the Padres when they got no-hit in May 2018 by Walker Buehler and three Dodgers relievers. “Nasty,” Margot said.

Corey Kluber threw a no-hitter a year ago, May 19, for the Yankees at the Rangers. And manager Kevin Cash was on the Red Sox bench for no-hitters thrown by Clay Buchholz (2007) and Jon Lester (2008).

About Tuesday night

The Rays were just the fifth of the 170-plus teams to be no-hit in the expansion era (since 1961) to do so striking out two (or fewer) times. Also, the 1969 Braves (zero times) vs. the Cubs’ Ken Holtzman, 1970 A’s (one) vs. the Angels’ Clyde Wright, 1980 Giants (two) vs. the Dodgers’ Jerry Reuss, 2011 White Sox (two) vs. the Twins’ Francisco Liriano. … The 12-0 score was the most lopsided of the six no-hitters against the Rays, surpassing the 10-0 in Lowe’s game at Fenway Park. … The Rays were the sixth team to be no-hit while allowing 12 or more runs; most recently the 2020 Brewers (vs. Cubs, Alec Mills), first by the 1905 Tigers (vs. White Sox, Frank Smith). … Detmers, 22 years and 306 days, was the youngest to no-hit the Rays; Hernandez in 2012 was 26, 129.

Rays rumblings

The Rays are planning to drop their gray jerseys for next season, and will wear either the navy or Columbia blue ones on the road. … Centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier treated 20-plus teammates, staff and significant others to seats in a suite for Thursday’s Lightning game. That included Ramirez, a native of Colombia, watching hockey for the first time. Ramirez, who bought a Stamkos jersey as soon as he got to the arena, said he enjoyed the whole experience: “It was fun, exciting. And good music.” … Austin Meadows returns to the Trop Monday with his new Tigers team. … Just because he could, reliever J.P. Feyereisen gave teammates blue T-shirts from his family’s business, Feyereisen Flooring, in River Falls, Wis. “My dad and his brothers are semi-retired,” Feyereisen said. “He said, ‘You know we don’t need any more business.’” … Seeking to put down the box for the 2021 Tampa Bay Baseball Writers’ Association of America team MVP award he received Friday, Zunino joked about placing it in the adjacent locker, which belongs to Wander Franco: “That’s where the next ones are likely going.” … Daniel Park, who just graduated from the University of Tampa, was hired as interpreter for Korean Ji-Man Choi. … Going home to Baltimore next weekend during the Preakness brings an added memory for broadcaster Andy Freed. As an 18-year-old he worked the horse race as an usher. ... Give Margot an Emmy for twice faking out Bally Sports Sun’s Tricia Whitaker during a TV segment on the toasted grasshoppers sold as a concession item in Seattle, tossing them over his shoulder rather than eating them. ... Top five Rays prospects in Baseball America’s updated rankings: Shane Baz, Jose Lowe, Taj Bradley, Vidal Brujan, Curtis Mead. ... Rangers manager Chris Woodward made some headlines last week with sentiments shared by others in calling Yankee Stadium “a Little League ballpark” after losing a game on a homer over the short rightfield fence.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Body found in garage of St. Petersburg home, police say

A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a man was discovered in a garage Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Officers were sent to a home located at 3410 38th St. N. around 1:20 p.m. after authorities received a call about “a suspicious circumstance,” the agency said in a news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a major bullpen problem brewing

The New York Yankees blew an opportunity to steal a win against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday evening, but thanks to another inconsistent performance from closer Aroldis Chapman, the team wasn’t able to reach extra innings for one last shot at victory. Chapman may host a 1.54 ERA...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
NESN

Jake Odorizzi Injury: Update On Pitcher After Scary Scene at Fenway Park

Injury was added to insult for the Houston Astros on Monday night at Fenway Park. The reigning American League champions suffered only their second loss in their last 14 games in the series opener against the Boston Red Sox. And in the process, the Astros saw one of their starting pitchers go down in frightening fashion.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Angel Hernandez Getting Crushed For Embarrassing Call

Angel Hernandez is back to being an awful umpire behind home plate. He's been the subject of numerous pathetic calls over the years and it continued on Sunday as he's umpiring a game between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals. Hernandez called two Patrick Corbin pitches perfectly before he somehow...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Longtime MLB Pitcher Died On Saturday At 57

A longtime Major League Baseball pitcher died on Saturday at the age of 57. David West, a longtime MLB relief pitcher, passed away following a battle with brain cancer. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, West is the sixth former Phillies player to die of brain cancer over the last 20 years.
MLB
The Spun

Photos: Allie LaForce Is Married To An MLB Player

The second NBA Game 7 of the day is underway on Sunday night, with the Phoenix Suns - the No. 1 seed in the West - hosting the Dallas Mavericks. Veteran sideline reporter Allie LaForce is covering the game for Turner Sports. LaForce, one of the top sideline reporters in...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Mark Buehrle
Person
Mike Zunino
Person
Manuel Margot
Person
Hisashi Iwakuma
Yardbarker

The Yankees struck gold with one underrated relief pitcher

The New York Yankees have one of the best bullpens in baseball, featuring youngsters like Michael King and Clarke Schmidt but also veterans who have contributed significantly to start the 2022 season. In fact, every Yankee relief pitcher with more than 10 innings pitched, aside from Jonathan Loáisiga, hosts an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Longtime MLB Outfielder Officially Announces Retirement

Former MLB outfielder Gerardo Parra announced his retirement on Monday. Parra, who returned to the Washington Nationals last year after winning a World Series in 2019, said he's transitioning to a new role as a special assistant to general manager Mike Rizzo. "After giving my everything for 16 years as...
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Red Sox CEO looking to buy the Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals could be on the market. And the former CEO of the Boston Red Sox would be interested. The New York Daily News’ Bill Madden reports he’s “Hearing that former Orioles, Padres and Red Sox CEO Larry Lucchino is quietly putting together a group to hopefully buy the Nationals if and when the Lerner family decides to put the team up for sale.”
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Tropicana Field#White Sox
The Spun

An MLB Team Just Won A Game Without Getting A Hit

A Major League Baseball team just won a game without registering a single hit. The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh recorded zero hits, but scored a run on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Reds, meanwhile, recorded four hits...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday

The Boston Red Sox did not list Bobby Dalbec as a starter in their lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Astros. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Franchy Cordero takes over at first base and bats seventh against the Astros. Dalbec, like the Red Sox as a whole,...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

MLB Best Bets Today (Back Mariners at Mets, Michael Kopech vs. Yankees, and Ole' Adam Wainwright on Sunday Night)

It's a full slate of games in the Majors on Sunday, but with Game 7's abound in the NBA and NHL this afternoon and evening, some of today's matchups are going overlooked. BetSided's Donnavan Smoot had an excellent week in our daily MLB best bets column, so I hope to step in and carry some momentum to make Sunday a little more of a fun day.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies exec has bold comment about Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper is often mentioned during conversations about the best players in baseball. But is it possible that Harper is still underrated? That’s what one Philadelphia Phillies executive believes. Harper has been on fire in May and absolutely destroyed the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. He went 8-for-12...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Suspended 80 Games For Positive PED Test

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejia has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for violating the sport's PED policy. Mejia, who made two appearances with the Brewers this season, is the second Milwaukee player to be suspended for PEDs in 2022. Catcher Pedro Severino was served an 80-game ban last month for testing positive for Clomiphene, an estrogen modulator which increases testosterone.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy