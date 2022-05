ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police officers no longer have to hide their ink, after the department announced a change to its tattoo policy Monday, May 16. "We hope this will not only enhance our employees' quality of work life, but will also mean that APD won't miss out on well-qualified applicants who may not have been keen on working here because they'd have to wear long sleeves / pants during the warmest parts of the year to cover their tattoos," the department shared via Facebook. It also relaxed rules about facial hair, saying employees will be allowed to grow and display facial...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO