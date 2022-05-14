Fire spotted in Goshen by DAR Fire Tower

GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Goshen Fire Department was alerted at 3:16 p.m. by the DAR Fire Tower on Friday night about a fire near Sears Road.

Smoke was seen by the tower because it has been staffed for the purpose of monitoring high potential fire conditions. Rising near Sears Road, smoke was seen and immediate action was taken.

With the assistance of a 911 phone call from a resident, the fire was discovered in the backyard of a residence on Shaw Road reaching for about a quarter of an acre.

Cummington Fire was asked to assist with water. Within 10 minutes, the fire was contained by creating a fire line to reduce spreading.

Courtesy of Goshen Fire Department

For about an hour, volunteers assisted. Engine 2 used a hose line to water down hot spots.

