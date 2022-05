Tyler Herro has been one of the Miami Heat’s best players throughout the regular season. His Sixth Man of the Year title is a clear testament to this fact. Herro’s production, however, has dipped significantly in the playoffs. From averaging 20.7 points during the regular season, the Heat stud’s scoring has dropped to just 13.8 in the postseason. This just won’t cut it for Miami especially now that they face the toughest test of their season in the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO