When it comes to “one more match” for the legendary Ric Flair, we now know when and where that will be. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported Monday morning that Flair would wrestle one final match at the Nashville Fairgrounds on July 31. The independent card will be produced by Thuzio in conjunction with Jim Crockett Promotions, and streamed live by FITE TV. That announcement was quickly confirmed by Flair himself on Twitter. The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions! I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man,...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO