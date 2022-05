Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer took the next step to her third term in office, coming in as the top vote getter in the non-partisan city primary election Tuesday. Manheimer topped the five candidate field with 42% of the vote. Coming in second was first-term city council member Kim Roney, who received 33% of the vote. They will now face each other in the fall general election. Cliff Feingold, Michael Hayes, and Johnathan Wainscott finished third, fourth, and fifth respectively.

