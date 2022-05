Safe Haven and Dancing with the Statesboro Stars are thrilled to announce their presenting sponsor for their 12th Season: Wing Maxx!. Locally owned and operated by Tina and Jeff Hook, Wing Maxx is more than a restaurant – they are a family who loves to support and give back to their community. For over 12 years and more, Tina and her Wing Maxx family have graciously supported Safe Haven and our fundraising event with donations, food and support. We are humbled by their generosity, and it is our privilege to have them as our presenting sponsor again this year.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO